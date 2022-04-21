NORTH SMITHFIELD – The main topic of discussion at the Town Council meeting on Monday revolved around benches – who should be able to place one in town, who should be memorialized for their good deeds, and where the benches should be placed.
At the Town Council meeting on March 21, family requested that they be allowed to install a bench in recognition of their mother, Lynne Kozlik Richer, under the dawn redwood tree at Town Hall. At the time, the council declined permission, stating that they had many ideas for where benches may go in town, and that they did not think that particular bench should be placed in that location.
The discussion carried over, and Monday’s agenda listed another bench recommendation – this time, for Claire Woodworth and the Woodworth family’s recognition. Council Kim Alves spoke on behalf of the good the Woodworths have done in North Smithfield, including adopt-a-spots, and work beautifying the town through the Garden Club.
“In the case of the Woodworth family, you can’t go wrong. Ernie and Claire spent their lifetimes volunteering for this town,” Rich Keene said, adding his support. He spoke to Ernie’s work with the Heritage Association, enormous contributions to the zoning laws, and drive to make the community better.
Councilor Claire O’Hara pointed out that there is already a park dedicated to the Woodworth’s in town, and rescinded her hesitation for Richer’s bench from the past meeting’s discussion.
“I did not know enough about Lynne Richer,” O’Hara said, mentioning that she had crossed paths with her before at town activities, but had not previously connected the dots as to who she was. She spoke highly of Richer’s work on behalf of young families in town and veterans.
“She was the invisible hero,” O’Hara said. “She ran the show, trust me.”
Town Administrator Paul Zwolenski submitted the idea that there may be enough space under the dawn redwood tree for three benches, if designed properly.
“If you’re going to start putting in memorial benches to memorialize the good things people have done for this community, in the 55 years I’ve been in the town, there’s a long list of people,” Councilor Paul Vadenais said.
Rather than deciding at Monday’s meeting who should be allowed memorial benches, the council voted to give the Parks and Recreation Commission responsibility for creating guidelines, scoping out potential locations, and recommending logistics to the council regarding benches in town.
