LINCOLN – The free and family-friendly Chase Farm summer concert series will kick off on Memorial Day weekend.
The Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department has organized a post-parade concert on May 29 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with live music and food trucks. The event is open to all, even those who do not attend the Memorial Day Parade.
Musicians from C2 Records will be performing at the concert. The CEO of C2 is lifelong Lincoln resident Phil Oakley.
This concert will be the first of five throughout the summer, and the first to use Chase Farm’s new portable stage, which was built using money from Take it Outside grants.
With the $26,423 that Lincoln was awarded, the town purchased a stage measuring 12 feet by 24 feet, and that is 32 feet tall. They also purchased portable lighting, a public address system and a generator.
There will be several food trucks at the Memorial Day concert. A list of participating trucks will be announced on the Lincoln Memorial Day Parade Facebook page as the date nears. The concert is free, but payment is needed for the food trucks, and there are no outside food and drinks allowed.
Though liquor will not be sold at the first concert, the other four shows will have a Trinity Brewhouse truck attending that will offer beer and wine.
Any food truck there throughout the concert series will donate a portion of proceeds to the town, which they will put toward next year’s Memorial Day weekend activities.
The other concert dates scheduled for the 2023 season are June 17, July 22, Aug. 12 and Sept. 2.
The June show will feature Dynamite Rhythm, July will feature The Concept, August performers will be CC and the Riders, and Those Guys will spotlight at the September concert.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their families, along with a blanket and/or lawn chairs to sit on.
Town Administrator Phil Gould reminds residents that if they wish to bring their dog, they may, as long as they’re leashed and kept a safe distance from other attendees and dogs.
After an very positive response to last year’s fireworks show, the town once again hired Central Maine Pyrotechnics to put on a display at Lincoln High School on May 27 at 8:30 p.m.
Onlookers can watch from the LHS football field and are encouraged to arrive early to get a good seat. Residents are asked to not bring food or lawn chairs onto the turf field.
Those looking to support the parade and post-parade celebration may attend a pasta dinner fundraiser at the Lincoln Senior Center this Saturday, May 6, from 4 to 7 p.m.
Ticket-holders will also have a chance to win a variety of raffle prizes. Tickets can be purchased at the door or at Town Hall, Ted’s Paint or We Roast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.