LINCOLN – Tickets are officially on sale for Lincoln’s annual pasta dinner fundraiser for the town’s Memorial Day parade.
The celebration has been postponed and altered several times in the last couple of years due to the pandemic, but those planning this year’s event say they are hoping it will be bigger and better than ever.
To start the festivities, the pasta dinner fundraiser is scheduled for Saturday, May 7, from 4 to 7:30 p.m. at the Lincoln Senior Center, 150 Jenckes Hill Road. In addition to the dinner, all ticket-holders will be entered into a raffle and are eligible to win prizes from local businesses.
Tickets cost $10 for adults, $7 for seniors, and $5 for children age 6 and older. Tickets are available for purchase at Town Hall, 100 Old River Road, We Roast Coffee, 276 Front St., Ted’s Paint, 194 Front St., and the Lincoln Senior Center. All proceeds support the Lincoln Memorial Day parade celebration.
It will be the first pasta dinner in a while after the pandemic derailed the committee’s plans. Town Administrator Phil Gould said the dinner is the largest single fundraising event for the parade, which is also supported in part by the summer concert series at Chase Farm.
Unfortunately, several of last year’s concerts were canceled because of the weather. Gould said he is hopeful that this year’s festivities will go off without a hitch, starting with the pasta fundraiser.
“It’s a fun event that helps lead up to the actual Memorial Day celebration,” Gould said of the pasta supper. “It’s also an opportunity for people in town to get together and socialize for the first time in a couple of years.”
New this year, Gould said there will be a tent with seats outside.
The Saturday before Memorial Day, May 28, the parade committee will host its veterans’ breakfast at the Senior Center.
After the breakfast, there will be honorary wreath-laying ceremonies across town, starting with the Vietnam Veterans Memorial at the Senior Center.
That night, there will be fireworks at Lincoln High School. People are invited to watch from the football field.
Finally, the parade is scheduled for Memorial Day on Monday, May 30. The route will be the same as it was in recent years, ending at Chase Farm with a large-scale food truck event with live music. The town is still seeking sponsors for the event.
“It’s going to be a very busy weekend,” Gould said, likening the festivities to the Fourth of July in Bristol.
