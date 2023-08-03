LINCOLN – Through amended site plans, the developers of the Lincoln Memorial School housing project and the Osko multifamily housing project have attempted to address concerns from the public and successfully rectified concerns from officials.
At the July 26 Planning Board meeting, the board discussed the Lincoln Memorial School affordable housing redevelopment and the Osko multifamily project.
The Lincoln Memorial development, once used as a school at the corner of Lonsdale Avenue and Front Street, would be transformed into 26 affordable housing units.
During the June 28 Planning Board meeting, several neighbors of the project spoke against it. Concerns included increased traffic, a claimed lack of parking, sewer line use, dumpster placement, and the demographics residents believe are associated with affordable housing.
After hearing the critical comments at the June meeting, the board issued a continuance to give developers time to address them.
Last week, ZDS Architecture & Interiors representatives presented a revised site map showing the dumpster moved away from the back of the building and to the side of the building, about 15 feet or the length of two parking spaces away from where it was originally intended.
When the dumpster was initially proposed, one resident said she was upset because it would be right next to her home. It is now several feet away from the property line, and would be surrounded by a full-height opaque fence.
Developers changed the opening to the property to 20 feet. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation approved the plan with the request that a one-way sign be placed at the Lonsdale Avenue entrance.
The applicant has added one parking space to the plan, for a total of 36 spots.The extra space will be located in an area that was originally meant to be landscaping.
Once the project is at 90 percent capacity, Town Planner Joshua Berry said he will review the parking situation. If he deems it necessary, the applicant has agreed to put an additional four spaces at the front of the building, said Berry, but he anticipates 36 spaces to be enough to accommodate all vehicles since the building will only have 26 units.
“I really don’t think when you have very small studio apartments with only four two-bedrooms that everyone is coming in with three cars. If you need a garage for your house, you’re not going to shop for houses that don’t have a garage. If you need parking for your entourage of cars at your affordable housing rental, I don’t think you’re going to pick a place with limited parking,” said Berry.
After revised plans were discussed, Berry proposed that the Planning Board reopen public comment.
“Since members of the public really had some concerns about these changes, that we perhaps give them another opportunity to speak,” he said.
None of the neighbors who spoke at the June public hearing were present, and only one resident, Cameron Deutsch, commented when given the chance.
“About one in three Lincoln residents are housing cost-burdened, spending more than 30 percent of their income on housing,” he told the board. “Proposals like this that provide 100 percent affordable housing units make the town more accessible to working class families, especially those who traditionally wouldn’t have access to Lincoln housing.”
The board voted to approve the preliminary plan and delegate the final plan to the administrative officer.
During the public hearing for the Osko Multifamily housing development, planned to be located at the corner of Smithfield Avenue and Higginson Avenue, Deutsch again voiced his support.
“I think this development is also a great development to improve access to housing in Lincoln,” he said. “The median sale price of a single-family home in Rhode Island hit an all time high of $443,000 in June.”
Unlike the Lincoln Memorial School redevelopment, Osko multifamily will be a mix of regular and affordable housing. Only two of five units will be considered affordable, while all 26 units of the Lincoln Memorial School project will be affordable.
Additionally, the Lincoln Memorial School project is a redevelopment of an existing building. The Osko multifamily housing will be built from the ground up, as there is no existing building or establishment at the vacant corner lot, which measures about 16,500 square feet.
One other neighbor spoke during the public hearing. “I object…Would you want somebody with a whole bunch of people living across the street who were never there before?” she asked, but didn’t elaborate further.
The revised Osko multifamily site plan includes a tall fence surrounding the property, as well as several trees to be planted along the property line. Both will act as a border between the housing and the car service station, Calderon Auto Repair at 935 Smithfield Ave. A bike rack will also be added to the site.
Developers confirmed with the board that water commissioners and the town engineer have both recommended approval of the project as long as discussed conditions can be met.
“It is a little bit of a tight site, but I think the project has all of the parking, and meets the requirements,” said Planning Board Chairperson Kenneth Bostic.
The board voted to approve the preliminary plan, delegating approval to the administrative officer.
