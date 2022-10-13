LINCOLN – The former Lincoln Memorial School has a likely future as a residential complex.
Built a century ago at the corner of Lonsdale Avenue and Front Street as a tribute to the town’s World War I veterans, on the site of an earlier school run by the Lonsdale Company, appears set to be converted into homes.
The Town Council met privately last week in closed executive session to discuss the potential sale and proposals that have come in from various developers.
Town Administrator Phil Gould said all of the interest in the Memorial School building was for housing projects. Several companies made presentations before the council for the future of the building, he said, indicating that officials are especially interested in one of the offers.
“No purchase and sales agreement has been signed yet, but I can say all of the interest generated in the building was for housing units,” he said. “After a good discussion with the council, we’re looking to move forward with one of the proposals.”
Discussions are still in the preliminary stages, he said, and are ongoing.
The two-and-a-half-story brick building was vacated by its most recent tenant, the Lincoln School Department, last year.
The town tapped Cushman & Wakefield/Hayes & Sherry to manage the potential sale of the building, which was subsequently advertised as a potential multi-family redevelopment project within a fully operational building with associated parking.
In the event that the town sells the building, money from the sale will likely go into a new restricted fund for school projects, which would use seed money from current projects to pay for future ones.
The restrict fund would be seeded by the sale of the Fairlawn Elementary School, plus housing aid reimbursement received from the Physical Education Center project.
An ordinance establishing the revolving fund is expected to be approved this month.
