Lincoln Memorial School
The former Lincoln Memorial School is inching closer to a new future.

LINCOLN – The former Lincoln Memorial School has a likely future as a residential complex.

Built a century ago at the corner of Lonsdale Avenue and Front Street as a tribute to the town’s World War I veterans, on the site of an earlier school run by the Lonsdale Company, appears set to be converted into homes.

