BURRILLVILLE – Members of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War are thanking professional gravestone restoration experts Betty and Carlo Mencucci for their help restoring a headstone of a Civil War soldier.
The group has four camps, each having its own projects and sense of place, yet they work together to preserve the memory of those who helped free the enslaved and preserve the Union. They go all the way back to the beginning, from the R.I. Department Grand Army of the Republic. The GAR was first established in Rhode Island in 1867 with the formation of Post 1 in Providence.
In May, Steve Hackett, camp commander of The Gen. Zenas R. Bliss Camp No. 12, Department of R.I., SUVCW, was flagging Pascoag Cemetery when he came across the gravestone of Francis E. Callahan that was broken and fallen over. Hackett and members of the group said they wanted to bring back dignity and respect to the grave.
“They had never reset a gravestone before and sought expert advice,” said Betty Mencucci, president of the Burrillville Historical Society.
Betty and Carlo are widely known for their work in restoration and have done a lot of volunteer work in conservation and restoration of Burrillville’s old cemeteries on behalf of the Burrillville Historical Preservation Society.
For years, they have been on a mission to preserve as many headstones as possible. In February, The Breeze reported on the Mencuccis and a historian raising the funds to restore Bathsheba Sherman’s headstone.
Mencucci said both she and her husband did an assessment of the work that needed to be done and volunteered to help the members repair the gravestone of Callahan.
Pascoag Cemetery covers both sides of Route 107. One part of the cemetery is adjacent to the west side of St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery.
On Aug. 12, four volunteers from Camp 12 worked with the Mencuccis cleaning the headstone, digging out the base, resetting it so it would be level, and then repairing the broken headstone and setting it back on its base. The work required the use of a tripod, since the stone weighs about 300 pounds.
According to Mencucci, the civil war soldier Callahan was born in Pascoag in the town of Burrillville. He was a 19-year-old weaver when he was enlisted in Boston in 1861 as a private for three years. He would later die in 1867.
All the funds for the project were from the Burrillville Historical Preservation Society.
