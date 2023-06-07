A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by increasing clouds with showers developing this afternoon. Expect widespread areas of smoke and haze, reducing visibility at times. High around 70F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
CENTRAL FALLS – Central Falls High School has named Ailyn Mendoza as valedictorian and Berenice Trejo Zamudio salutatorian for the Class of 2023.
Mendoza is the daughter of Dolca and Caleano Mendoza and she will be attending Brown University this fall to study research with a concentration in microbiology.
This year, Mendoza took AP calculus, AP biology, medical intervention, AP English, AP art studio, and gym. She said her favorite class was AP biology, but she also likes art to keep her busy in a stressful world, as well as write poems. She participated in Science Olympians in April and participated in Brain Week.
She said her best memory at CFHS is the many connections she made with fellow students and staff.
“This year, specifically, I have been able to grow connections with peers which I didn’t have through COVID,” she said. “Just when I started to get comfortable with people freshman year, I couldn’t see them for two years. Now I have strengthened my bond with classmates and teachers; I have a sense of friendship even with teachers, which I really value and treasure.”
Mendoza said her biggest challenge was actually being valedictorian.
“As valedictorian, people have a perception of you and expect you to know everything and to be stuck up or arrogant,” she said. “That was a bit challenging for me; it’s hard when people have certain adulation of you when it is not like that at all.”
Mendoza said she will miss her classmates, and reminded them to never stop dreaming. While Mendoza said she feels it is important to have dreams, she said one must take action and have drive, passion, and ambition to make them come true.
“We tend to get overwhelmed by all details in life but we are all just winging it,” she said. “We have bad days for a reason because then we wouldn’t really grow and learn. It’s not just about enduring, it’s learning how to grow from it.”
Trejo Zamudio is the daughter of Jeronimo Trejo and Rosa Zamudio. This year, she took AP calculus, AP biology, AP English, AP computer science, art, and French, with her favorite being art. She will be attending URI to study nursing.
During her time at CFHS, she participated in the Yearbook Committee, National Honor society, RI MESA engineering competition (where she will represent Rhode Island in New Mexico), cheerleading team, class officers, class representative, and in the engineering and computer science club.
When she found out she was salutatorian, Trejo Zamudio said she was surprised because she couldn’t imagine that working so hard all these years would lead her to this point.
“I didn’t know about it, I was just focused on getting straight A’s and good grades. Then I found out and was surprised and happy,” she said.
She said her most memorable moment at CFHS was when she participated in the Shakespeare competition.
“I acted as Juliet from Romeo and Juliet and I was very proud and my mother was present,” she said.
Her most challenging time at CFHS was during distance learning.
“That was challenging because I couldn’t be in the same environment as teachers and peers to receive help from them,” she said.
She said her advice to her classmates is to continue getting good grades to make themselves proud as well as to honor parents and family.
“The reason why I continued working hard was because I wanted to continue making my family proud of me, including my grandparents who have passed away,” she said.
