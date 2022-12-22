Mental Health resources

You are not alone: Scan the QR code for mental health resources.

SMITHFIELD – New signs posted in Smithfield municipal buildings and school restrooms remind people that they are not alone during the holiday season, providing a QR code for people to scan for mental health resources.

Town Manager Randy Rossi said the town partnered with the Tri-County Community Action Agency and Southern Providence County Regional Prevention Coalition (SPCRPC) on the effort to get the resources into people’s hands.

