SMITHFIELD – New signs posted in Smithfield municipal buildings and school restrooms remind people that they are not alone during the holiday season, providing a QR code for people to scan for mental health resources.
Town Manager Randy Rossi said the town partnered with the Tri-County Community Action Agency and Southern Providence County Regional Prevention Coalition (SPCRPC) on the effort to get the resources into people’s hands.
He said Town Councilor John Tassoni, who specializes in mental health and substance abuse awareness and recovery, brought the idea to him after a friend saw a similar program in another town.
“It’s something to really catch your eye when you’re leaving. We want people to see there is a way to get help,” Rossi said.
Signs were placed in all Smithfield municipal buildings as well as the high school and middle school restrooms to let people they are not alone, and to reach out if they are struggling with mental health issues, Rossi said. Rossi said the posters were put in restrooms to allow for privacy and to combat the stigma surrounding mental health issues.
“Seeing you’re not alone may ring in someone’s mind. It might be that little reassurance that you don’t have to go through difficult times alone,” he said.
The QR code directs people to the SPCRPC website, which features mental health information, resources, and points of contact.
Rossi said the timing was perfect, as people deal with mental health issues every day, and that can be heightened by the holidays. He said the campaign can be expanded into a larger mental health program in the future.
Rossi thanked Tassoni for bringing the program to the town, adding that everyone involved quickly jumped on board. Tassoni said he hopes the posters will help people who are in crisis to know there is someone there for them to call upon.
Referring to the recent suicide of rapper and dancer Stephen Laurel “tWitch” Boss, Tassoni said mental health and substance abuse does not discriminate. He said he’s watched mental health issues increase over the years, from affecting one in five families previously to one in two today. Eventually, it will be every family, Tassoni said.
“We need to be proactive, not reactive,” he said.
Tassoni said mental health programs need to be expanded across Smithfield and throughout the state and nationwide. He said of the 21,000 people who live in Smithfield, thousands have mental health and substance abuse issues.
“I think there’s a lot going on in this community with mental health issues,” he said.
Especially around the holidays, Tassoni added, people may feel that there is no help, no one to talk to, or that people aren’t listening.
“Make sure to pay attention and listen to family members this holiday season,” Tassoni said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.