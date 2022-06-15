PAWTUCKET – Councilor Terrence Mercer has announced that he will seek re-election as the District 3 representative on the Pawtucket City Council.
“It’s really been an honor to represent my neighbors in Ward 3 these past nine-plus years,” Mercer said in a news release. “A lot of folks have asked me over the years whether I’d consider running for another office, but the short answer is no, this is the job I want. This is the job I believe I do well.
“For some candidates, it’s not about the particular office, or about the voters, or what they bring to the table; it’s about them, and their urge to run for anything,” he said. “For me, I really do feel honored to hold my district’s seat and I hope the voters in this district want me to continue working for them.”
Mercer cites his work on behalf of the district, from returning every call to working collectively to improve roads and city services here. He said he’s also “very proud” of his work as president pro-tempore in fostering a needed collaboration on the council and leading the charge on many important issues, such as opposing overreach by state government into municipal matters, pushing for a revision in state law to strengthen local licensing decisions, and devising an “unprecedented and universally applauded” mechanism for the city’s school department to return $1.5 million to the taxpayers to ease last year’s budget crisis.
Mercer said he relishes addressing the day-to-day concerns brought to him by residents of the district. Plowing problems, trash collection, zoning issues, traffic and noise concerns are just some of the areas where Mercer has worked with residents to make daily life in the district more enjoyable. He said those concerns were his motivation to run in the first place, and they are the chief duty of a councilor.
Mercer and his wife Karen, a 3rd-grade teacher at Agnes Little Elementary School, live at 194 First St.
