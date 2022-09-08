WOONSOCKET – Walking into 1300 Park Ave. in Woonsocket, shelves are lined with herbal essences and various other metaphysical supplies. Behind the counter is the owner of the shop, known as Maeva Moonstar, founder of Maeva’s Cottage.
According to Moonstar, starting the shop was never about income. It is described as a “magical and spiritual retreat for the community that is inclusive, encouraging, and positive.”
Moonstar says it all started when she was about 5 years old when she experienced her first “spiritual encounter” with her grandfather who had died. When she was around 8 or 9, she started researching the benefits of what she describes as “the wic and path.”
“I started my first community organization when I was 8. I would sell crafts, build Build-A-Bears, and bring them to Hasbro,” said Moonstar. She added that spirituality was always a part of her life, as well as philanthropy as she became a professional photographer for 13 years.
“I was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, which took everything for a turn,” she said, adding that she suffers from paraplegic migraines which can last for months. While Moonstar was traveling constantly, and working multiple jobs as a photographer, she didn’t know if she could commit to the job like she used to. At the time, she was also doing tarot readings for family and friends.
After converting her photography business into a philanthropic photography business, she said she knew it was time for something new. During the pandemic, Moonstar went live on Facebook and did tarot readings for 12 people at the time.
“That adrenaline rush I had made me do it again, and 12 people turned into 1,700 people and that’s what helped me build this e-commerce, but I didn’t want to lose the philanthropic piece of it,” said Moonstar.
Moonstar says there are several different products in the store where proceeds are sent to different organizations, such as Pride Rhode Island. Moonstar also points out necklaces that have been hand-beaded by women in the Maasai tribe, where proceeds will benefit the children in Kenya. Moonstar also holds in-person and online sessions for reiki healing. She also offers space in her shop for various groups who need a space.
“I wouldn’t be here without the community,” she said.
