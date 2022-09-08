Maeva's Cottage
Maeva Moonstar is pictured in her shop, Maeva’s Cottage, in Woonsocket

WOONSOCKET – Walking into 1300 Park Ave. in Woonsocket, shelves are lined with herbal essences and various other metaphysical supplies. Behind the counter is the owner of the shop, known as Maeva Moonstar, founder of Maeva’s Cottage.

According to Moonstar, starting the shop was never about income. It is described as a “magical and spiritual retreat for the community that is inclusive, encouraging, and positive.”

