WOONSOCKET – It’s a longstanding tradition to surprise the Autumnfest Grand Marshal with the announcement of their honor. When Jeanne Michon dropped by an Autumnfest Steering Committee meeting, she thought she had been invited to discuss selling soda at a summer event.
“This woman is a warrior,” Judy Sullivan, general chairperson of the committee started, “and she is the director of New Beginnings…”
Michon broke into tears and pressed her face into her hand. A congratulatory banner was unfurled while Tracy Martin, her nominator and community outreach coordinator, handed her a bouquet of flowers.
Michon is the executive director and head chef of New Beginnings, a soup kitchen that goes above and beyond to serve the unhoused, senior, and economically disadvantaged in Woonsocket. Michon cooks hot, hearty meals for up to 140 people per day, and has been doing so for 36 years. She credits her mother, who had seven kids but never turned away anyone who needed a meal, for getting her “started in being a giver.”
“If you have it, and you can share it, why wouldn’t you? If I can help, why wouldn’t I?” Michon told The Breeze after the announcement.
Michon has had a whirlwind of a week. After a year of searching, this past Saturday she signed a lease on a new kitchen for New Beginnings, and will be leaving the closed All Saints Parish for St. James Episcopal Church on Hamlet Avenue in the next month.
“It’s just everything seems to be falling into place. Signing the lease, the contractors are cooperating. This is amazing. This is beyond amazing,” Michon said. In the middle of describing her emotions, she repeatedly ran over to open and close the door for the man who had arrived to deliver food to the meeting.
“Thank you, you’re very helpful,” he told her.
She wanted to extend her thanks to the community, especially the Autumnfest Steering Committee, and especially Tracy Martin, who nominated her. This will be Michon’s first time in a parade, except for a few years back when she was in an Autumnfest parade golf cart inserted to separate divisions.
“To think that this room of people and this city thinks that I’m worthy enough to deserve this recognition, that’s amazing. From a poor kid who had nothing, this is amazing. I put myself through culinary school when I was married and got my degree in culinary arts, magna cum laude, and people ask me why I waste my degree. I don’t waste my degree. I cook for people because I love it and I feed them because they need it, so why wouldn’t I? It’s not about making money, it’s about treating people with dignity,” Michon said.
