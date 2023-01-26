WOONSOCKET – It was a normal Wednesday afternoon last week at New Beginnings, and Director Jeanne Michon was in the kitchen cooking an afternoon meal for the usual residents who frequent the non-profit.
“I was in the kitchen, where I am always in my glory,” said Michon. Her volunteers were dishing out a meal of pepper steak, which is hamburger patties with steak and peppers.
“It got very quiet, and all I heard was my name being yelled,” she said.
When Michon looked up, she said she could see one of her volunteers standing behind a man who had started to choke on his meal and was quickly turning a purple Michon hadn’t seen in a person before.
Michon went into action. She ran over and started doing the Heimlich maneuver.
“I squatted down, I got my hands into position, and I thrusted in and up,” she said.
The food didn’t come up immediately, but with precision and more tries, it ended up flying out of the Woonsocket resident’s mouth. The resident, who did not want to be named for the story, has been frequenting New Beginnings for a while, according to Michon.
“And then he sat down and started eating again,” she said, laughing. Michon added that after her volunteer called 911 and EMS services arrived, she walked back into the kitchen, washed her hands, and kept serving food.
Those present praised on Jan. 18 praised Michon for her quick action, saying it was truly impressive to watch.
Michon said she hopes she can raise money to get her volunteers at New Beginnings trained in CPR. She thanked her trainer, Richard Savaria, who is an emergency medical services educator and runs the Stop the Bleed Program in North Smithfield. She said she hopes to do something similar for her volunteers, but said it’s going to cost her $3,000 to cover training for 15 people.
