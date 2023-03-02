WOONSOCKET – Besides providing one of the biggest support systems in Woonsocket by providing food to homeless individuals, Jeanne Michon will again go to great lengths this year to show her support for those dealing with cancer.
“I look amazing bald,” she jokes.
Michon, of New Beginnings, plans to shave her head for a third time.
Originally in 2014, Michon told The Breeze she shaved her head for her nephew who was suffering from thyroid cancer at the time.
“But he’s a survivor,” she said.
Michon will raise money through One Mission, a public charity in Westborough, Mass.
So far, she has $100 for when she will shave her head on June 18 at Gillette Stadium. Michon says the non-profit hosts many activities for children and families who have to deal with the fallout from of a cancer diagnosis. She was previously able to raise $1,000 by selling $3 cookies to the public.
In 2017, Michon said she shaved her head in honor of her daughter’s 3rd-grade teacher who died of cancer.
She tells the story of how her daughter’s teacher asked if she could twin with her while she was going through her rounds of chemotherapy and her hair was falling out.
“I had shaved my head in June, and she called me in the beginning of October and asked if I could shave my head again,” said Michon.
“Her cancer came back, but she didn’t want her class to know,” she added. They would both wear t-shirts that said, “we buzzed off.”
Michon said though this will be her final time and her “hat trick” in participating, she wants to continue to remember cancer patients and survivors.
She was planning to participate in a recent fundraiser for North Smithfield teen Gabby Peckham, saying she doesn’t understand the concept of young people having to suffer with something such as leukemia.
“I would lose my mind,” she said, referring to the thought of her daughter having to go through something similar.
