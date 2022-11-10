WOONSOCKET – The buyer of the city’s former middle school property envisions a large-scale luxury project with amenities that serve the wider community in addition to those who live in its new luxury units.
Charles Goldman, managing partner with The Goldman Group LLC, which was announced two weeks ago as the Massachusetts-based real estate company to purchase the former middle school at 357 Park Place for $1 million, said this will be a luxury mixed-use complex consisting of market-rate rental apartments.
“We are grateful to have been chosen by the city to redevelop Woonsocket’s former middle and high school building,” said the company in a statement. “We look forward to our continued work with the city on this exciting project, and to the immense value we believe it will bring to the community.”
The complex will also host an upscale community recreation center, complete with gaming courts, a gym, and a competition-grade indoor lap pool, as well as saunas, locker rooms, and shower facilities.
Asked if this would be similar to a YMCA operation where the public could come and go freely, Goldman said that’s a good comparison.
Former classroom spaces would be converted into residential units, he said, where “way too large” spaces such as the gym and basketball courts, which present unique challenges, would be converted into a 30,000-square-foot public recreation facility, including a professional-grade lap pool, fitness center, basketball, and maybe even pickleball. The idea would either be for a membership-based facility or single-fee structure for use, he said.
The building overall is very large and suitable for residential use, said Goldman. The building will be renovated to luxury standards while preserving, restoring, and incorporating elements of its historical character and grandeur, including its high ceilings, large windows, and detailed moldings, woodwork, and stonework.
Last Friday, Oct. 28, it was announced that the Goldman Group had closed on the purchase of the former middle and high school building, which has been vacant since 2010.
Though the Goldman Group will need to go through the planning process before finalizing specific plans such as number of units, Goldman said the hope currently is for around 137 total units.
The goal is for higher-end luxury units with luxury finishes, he said, and the price will depend on where the market is when the project is complete.
“God willing, it’ll look beautiful,” he said.
Building construction is planned to begin late next year 2023, with development projected to be completed for rental by mid-2025.
Asked about the exterior of the building, Goldman said they plan to replace all windows, redo sidewalks, and repave parking areas, plus add new lighting and landscaping.
“The building itself in amazing shape,” he said, with brickwork that has really lasted. “It’s a gorgeous building, very detailed from the outside.”
Asked whether market conditions are impacting the project, similar to others such as the Ann & Hope redevelopment in Cumberland, Goldman said the interest rate is definitely going to be higher on the construction loan, but the assumption from the beginning was that they would continue to rise. Economists seem to believe interest rates will stabilize next year, he said, but either way, from their viewpoint, the project works.
Woonsocket is a unique community, he said, located near Providence but right across the border from Massachusetts.
“Our real hope is to market these units to the kind of demographic that could afford higher units from Providence or Boston or who work from home,” he said. “It’s conveniently located.”
There is definitely a need for housing, he said, and from the city’s perspective, the stance was that there’s already more than the required affordable housing in Woonsocket, and the city is looking for more luxury housing and to shift away from more affordable projects. What’s been expressed is that the volume of affordable housing in Woonsocket has had certain negative impacts here, he said.
According to data released earlier this year, Woonsocket’s percentage of low and moderate income housing is 16 percent, exceeding the 10 percent threshold goal other communities are pursuing and tying Newport for highest percentage of LMIH units in the state.
One nice aspect of where the old middle school is located is that it’s on a one-way in a fairly secluded area, Goldman said, taking up four blocks and surrounded by single-family and two-family homes.
“It’s peaceful,” he said.
The company doesn’t have any renderings yet because they’re only starting to begin documenting the building this week, he added.
The Goldman Group is a premier real estate investment, development, and management company based out of Boston. Drawing on more than 80 years of experience, say its leaders, “we are involved in facilitating every stage of a property’s journey, from its purchase to its development to its management, rent, or sale. With the core of our business focused on redevelopment, The Goldman Group facilitates the repurposing of existing buildings into luxury residential apartment complexes. As we breathe new life into these buildings and revitalize historic sites, we are proud to bring new value to communities.”
