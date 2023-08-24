WOONSOCKET – The Milagros Project will be filling a new community center space at 122 North Main St.
Bonnie Piekarski, founder of The Milagros Project, announced the move from their current location on Arnold Street that they have been working in for about a year to the building that contains Lops Brewing.
“We outgrew the space on Arnold Street in order to better serve the community,” she said.
In 2020, Piekarski launched The Milagros Project in hopes to service hundreds of families across Rhode Island and work with communities on violence prevention. Piekarski shared that the name was after her daughter, whose middle name is Milagros. She said she’s always been inclined to care about communities that face adversity.
Piekarski has been working in Woonsocket for more than 20 years. She said there is a core team that makes up The Milagros Project, including young people in the community. She said the organization is excited to expand their work as they continue to focus on building a “beloved community.”
“Arnold Street is a little bit set off, (this is) more centrally located for folks,” said Piekarski on the new space at 122 North Main St. She said being able to afford this new location was also possible with the help of funding from United Way.
According to Piekarski, the community center, which hosts forums, trainings and donation efforts, will be named after Nyasia Williams-Thomas, a 17-year-old Woonsocket High School student who was murdered in 2019.
The Milagros Project will have a grand opening of the new center on Sept. 29 from 6 to 9 p.m. On Oct. 7, they will also hold their annual walk in memory of Williams-Thomas, starting at the center at 11:30 a.m.
Piekarski said she is also excited to build on the things the organization has done since its launch, including a women’s retreat that will be held in partnership with Open Farms Retreat in Cumberland. It will be a day of sisterhood, healing, and embracing self-care.
