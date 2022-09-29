Do you know this person?
The dog tags found during a recent watershed cleanup in Lincoln belonged to M.R. Ertel.

LINCOLN – A local resident says he’s hoping to return a set of military dog tags recovered during a recent cleanup of the Blackstone River watershed in Lincoln.

Gary Comtois was volunteering with his son’s Scout troop, Manville’s Pack 1, to clear trash and debris during the ZAP the Blackstone statewide cleanup effort on Aug. 27. They were working in the area of Front Street near a bridge when the tags were found.

