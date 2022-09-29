LINCOLN – A local resident says he’s hoping to return a set of military dog tags recovered during a recent cleanup of the Blackstone River watershed in Lincoln.
Gary Comtois was volunteering with his son’s Scout troop, Manville’s Pack 1, to clear trash and debris during the ZAP the Blackstone statewide cleanup effort on Aug. 27. They were working in the area of Front Street near a bridge when the tags were found.
“Under Front Street, if the water is high enough, it passes under this bridge and feeds toward the bike path,” Comtois explained. “Since we’ve been in a drought, we were able to go right down into that area and pull things we normally wouldn’t have access to.”
They filled plastic bags with trash, and stacked larger items such as wooden pallets and bicycle tires off to the side.
“The tags were right under the bridge where we were stacking the heavier things,” Comtois said. “If anyone else saw them, they didn’t comment.”
He picked them up.
“My first guess was that they were a children’s toy, but they looked pretty real,” he said.
The tags include the name “ERTEL, M. R.,” a social security number, “USN,” blood type and religion (CATH, for Catholic).
Comtois said he did a bit of research on the day of the cleanup, but couldn’t find much information about an M. R. Ertel. He said he’s hoping that someone local might recognize the name so the tags may be returned to their owner or a close relative.
“You can make up so many scenarios about what might have happened for them to be lost … an article of clothing tossed with the tags in the pocket and they somehow end up floating away … so many things,” he said.
