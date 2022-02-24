NORTH SMITHFIELD – A Historic American Buildings Survey report concisely described the structure in 1983 when it was still in Lincoln: “The Milk Can is an ice-cream store, built in the shape of a dairyman’s cream can. The lower level is drum-shaped and is topped by a conical section which, in turn, is capped by another, smaller, drum-shaped section.”
As major developments along Eddie Dowling Highway on Route 146 are added to the calendar, such as the Rhode Island Department of Transportation’s road overhaul and Anchor Auto Group’s expansion, the fate of the Milk Can hangs in question.
The Milk Can, which closed in its original location in Lincoln in 1968, was moved to its current location near Sayles Hill Road in 1987 by Frank D’Andrea, who purchased the structure and hoped to reopen it as a bustling food stop for travelers and locals alike. For the Milk Can’s first 35 years, it was known for its ice cream, burgers, fried clams, and unique structural whimsy.
Unfortunately, Frank D’Andrea’s restoration plans never came to fruition due to groundwater contamination and a lack of sewage connection along this stretch of Route 146. He was killed in a motorcycle accident in 2004.
Today, it stands in worsening disrepair, and any plans for restoration have seemingly ground to a halt. When The Breeze asked about plans for the Milk Can in 2018, Frank D’Andrea’s grandson, Steven D’Andrea, said he had hopes to turn the structure into a microbrewery or cider house. He submitted a pre-application to the town to get the structure up-and-running as a business, in addition to a GoFundMe page that has since been lost to time.
D’Andrea has not responded to questions about the Milk Can’s future.
With new growth along the surrounding stretch of highway, though, there is still hope for the old building.
Coinciding with RIDOT’s Route 146 project and Anchor Auto’s expansion, there is potential for a town water line to be extended into the area. If the town of Lincoln agrees to allow Anchor to extend a water line north to their property as a part of their proposed construction, town water may also be available to the Milk Can, circumventing groundwater contamination issues and putting it a step closer to functional use.
Even if the Milk Can is unable to be restored to a full business, Richard Keene, president of the North Smithfield Heritage Association, affirmed that there are many people in the community who would like to see the structure fixed and looked after.
“I think all concerned would like to see a private owner renovate and reopen the building using available resources. A new roof and some paint would help significantly to preserve the building,” Keene told The Breeze.
Besides functional use as a building, there are other financial incentives for preserving the structure. North Smithfield recently passed a Historic Residence Tax Credit ordinance, which provides tax credits to historical buildings located in a historic district.
If the Milk Can’s owner were to approach the town’s Historic District Commission with plans for historic district designation, it would qualify for the program, said Keene.
Jeffrey Harris, chairman of the North Smithfield Historic District Commission, told The Breeze that he has also been curious about the state of the Milk Can and its future, noting that the owner would need to initiate the process of historical designation before any preservation cost analysis could be done.
The Milk Can is not currently listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Harris said, but according to the Rhode Island Historical Preservation & Heritage Commission, it is eligible for this designation, but would require the owner’s permission.
I can see the R.I.D.O.T. putting the KABASH to what ever anyone wants to do with this place !
