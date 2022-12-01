LINCOLN – It’s been several years since developers have come before town officials with plans for vacant mill space off Walker Street in Saylesville, but plans for development could be in motion again.
Willow Oaks Limited Partnership purchased a portion of the former mill property in June of 2018 with hopes of renovating three buildings into 120 apartments.
The Sayles Mill complex, covering 40 acres with buildings dating from the 19th to early 20th century, is listed in the National Register of Historic Places as part of the Saylesville Historic District.
The developer, Willow Oaks Apartments, has asked the town to consider a treaty for tax relief regarding a parcel at 40 Walker St. and abutting lots.
The negotiation process has begun, Town Administrator Phil Gould said on Tuesday.
“We’ve had some discussions with the developer. It’s kind of a blighted area, it’s a vacant mill, but it certainly has a lot of potential,” he said. “The goal is to make sure the project is fiscally feasible for the developer and for the town, so we’re having discussions to that effect.”
The Lincoln Fire District sent a recent letter to town leaders requesting that “any agreement for tax relief between the town and Willow Oaks Apartments will not affect tax revenues for the fire district.”
Louis DeSimone, legal counsel for the district, said the addition of residential units at the mill complex “will have a significant impact on services, both fire and public, in the area.”
The district is asking that any agreement for tax relief shall not be based upon a “freeze or limit upon valuation or assessment of the real estate,” arguing that such agreement would have a detrimental impact on the financial condition of the district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.