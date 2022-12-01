40 Walker Street

The owner of several mill buildings at 40 Walker St., in Lincoln, is seeking a tax treaty with the town. (Breeze photo by Nicole Dotzenrod)

LINCOLN – It’s been several years since developers have come before town officials with plans for vacant mill space off Walker Street in Saylesville, but plans for development could be in motion again.

Willow Oaks Limited Partnership purchased a portion of the former mill property in June of 2018 with hopes of renovating three buildings into 120 apartments.

