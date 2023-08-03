MILLVILLE – Millville Elementary School will be temporarily moved for the 2023-2024 school year due to hazardous drinking water conditions. Some of the administrative staff will remain in the building, while the rest of the school will be moved to the John F. Kennedy/Augustine F. Maloney Complex.
In an email to the district, Jason DelFalco, Blackstone-Millville Regional superintendent of schools, outlined his reasons for the move, blaming the action on the town’s governance and leadership.
Moving expenses will be around $35,000 one way.
“They have moved with zero urgency on this very important health issue. This is a place I truly never thought we would be, and I cannot believe nothing has been addressed to date,” he said.
During a Blackstone-Millville Regional School District meeting last Thursday, school board members pointed out that the Millville Town Administrator Peter Caruso had expressed that it wasn’t the town’s responsibility to pay for the bulk water that was provided to the school. They said he also questioned whether or not the town should have to provide water bottles, a step deemed necessary by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection.
“It’s a public water supply; the town of Millville is responsible for maintaining and providing clean safe drinking water,” said School Committee member and Board of Selectmen member Dan Keefe during the meeting. “This is common sense,” he said.
DeFalco said during the meeting that the constant pushback on who should be providing what and who should be paying for what for the work to be done on the water system is unacceptable, as the system had not been worked on and no permits had been officially filed since spring.
Board of Selectmen Chairperson Jennifer Gill was present during the meeting to own up to the stalled progress, and said that the water operator had given his final notice. Gill said that per the Department of Environmental Protection, the town would provide clean, safe, drinking water to the students whether that was through bottled water or bulk water.
The water quality at Millville Elementary School has been a problem for years, according to officials, and an action plan was created in the spring to start work on the water system that would be finished before the 2023-2024 school year.
“It’s hard to do this, but it is necessary, and the reason it has to be done for the whole year is because this will probably be settled by Sept. 30? Oct. 1? This is their first day of school, kindergarten, first grade, they’ve never walked into a building before,” said School Committee Chairperson Erin Vinacco. She added that it didn’t make sense as a district to put the children in another building for one or two months due to expenses after they have the problem under control.
“It might be late to make it right, but I want to make it right,” Gill said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.