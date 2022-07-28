SMITHFIELD – Kerri Lanzieri and her therapy dog, Gillette, are helping teach youth about mindfulness in their Mindful Mutt program at the Greenville Public Library.
This summer, Lanzieri is bringing Gillette, a King Charles Cavalier, to the library for children to come and read books about stress reduction, practice breathing techniques, and demonstrating yoga to the dog. Children sign up for 10-minute or 15-minute slots with Gillette and Lanzieri on Thursdays.
With summer quickly advancing, Lanzieri has one more session at the library before she and Gillette will return to Old County Road Elementary School, where she is a social worker.
“The end goal is to master and show their families mindful strategies needed in life now and later,” Lanzieri said.
The program is geared toward children ages 3-12, and Lanzieri said it is important for them to learn coping mechanisms for stress and difficult situations.
Lanzieri said students can either demonstrate techniques learned in books or demonstrate yoga poses or deep breathing to Gillette. Lanzieri, who is a children’s book author, said that 18-month-old Gillette is a natural when it comes to calming people.
Lanzieri said children enjoy reading and petting Gillette, and she enjoys playing hide and seek with treats with the kids.
Lanzieri and Gillette trained in the Pet Assisted Therapy Program at Providence College to become a therapy dog, and they have one more class before they’re licensed.
“She is just such a sweet kisser. She doesn’t get upset about anything. There is a way people gravitate to her. It dawned on me, I should try it (therapy work) out with her,” Lanzieri said.
Lanzieri said she hopes that Gillette will use her therapy dog skills to help calm Smithfield students in local schools. She said studies show that petting animals lowers blood pressure and stress levels. She said while she will most likely focus on finishing the training program and bringing Gillette into the schools during the coming year, she is hopeful that she and Gillette will also run the Mindful Mutts program again.
The final Mindful Mutts program is Aug. 4 at 5:30 p.m.
