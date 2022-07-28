Smithfield's Grayson Finale reads to Gillette
Smithfield’s Grayson Finale reads to therapy dog Gillette during a Mindful Mutt session at the Greenville Library.

SMITHFIELD – Kerri Lanzieri and her therapy dog, Gillette, are helping teach youth about mindfulness in their Mindful Mutt program at the Greenville Public Library.

This summer, Lanzieri is bringing Gillette, a King Charles Cavalier, to the library for children to come and read books about stress reduction, practice breathing techniques, and demonstrating yoga to the dog. Children sign up for 10-minute or 15-minute slots with Gillette and Lanzieri on Thursdays.

