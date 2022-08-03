PAWTUCKET – Mixed Magic Theatre, 560 Mineral Spring Ave., will give its opening performance of “Moby Dick: Then and Now” this weekend, Aug. 5-7, at 7:30 p.m. each evening. The show will return again Aug. 12-14.
Herman Melville’s novel has been adapted for stage by Ricardo Pitts-Wiley with Rudy Cabrea, finding parallels between the whale of “Moby Dick” and the modern drug trade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.