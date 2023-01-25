The nine NPHS Supreme Court justices are, from left, Zoe Sekasula, Eva St-Germain, Julianna Rodrigues, Selina Yang, Naeelah Desanges, Lana Cunningham, Jillian Dufault, Phyllis Clinton, and Samantha Anderson.
NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Public Safety Complex has been a great addition to our town, and provides excellent learning opportunities for our students.
Last week was midterm week for the North Providence High School students, and Mr. Olivo’s Advanced Placement U.S. government and civics class was able to test what they learned during their studies on the judiciary branch of our nation’s government at the Public Safety Complex through a mock Supreme Court session.
Students chose roles as Supreme Court justices, lawyers, and interest groups in the weeks leading up to their midterm. They were expected to come prepared to argue their side of the case as lawyers, judge the constitutionality of statements as judges, and provide helpful information as interest groups to advocate for their causes.
The AP U.S. government class mock Supreme Court session went very well, and the students proved their knowledge of the functioning of the judicial system and the role it plays in the skeleton of our nation.
This hands-on approach to learning is deeply woven into the instruction here at NPHS. It continues to evolve with our town’s infrastructure with the help of innovative teachers such as Mr. Olivo.
Editor’s note: Desanges will be writing some student columns for The North Providence Breeze through the end of the school year.
