Descendants of the proprietors of Lincoln’s historic Moffett Mill during a visit on Sunday are, from left, Jennifer Hayden, Marsha Niemi, Carolyn Dagenais, Allen W. Moffett Jr., Sonja Milburn, Alexa Milburn and in front, Victoria Milburn.
LINCOLN – When Jennifer Hayden returned to Rhode Island via Minnesota last week, she did so with the intention of becoming re-acquainted with the historic Lincoln mill that means so much to her family.
Often described as a time capsule, the Moffett Mill on Great Road is a special relic for those who appreciate history — but it means so much more to the descendants of the mill’s namesake Arnold Moffett Jr.
The smell of the tools, assorted machinery and antiques inside the historic structure rouses a sense of nostalgia for them. Surrounded by family members (other Moffett descendants) inside the mill on Sunday, Hayden said the building feels like home.
“The smell in here … it didn’t smell like this in the house but it sure smelled like this in the outbuildings,” she said.
In 1850, Arnold Moffett Jr., Jen’s Great-Great-Great Grandfather, purchased the mill from George Olney, who built it on the banks of the Moshassuck River in 1812.
It was considered a “job shop,” Hayden said, producing a little bit of everything including wagons, carriages and sleighs, wooden boxes, shoe and corset laces, furniture and various tools.
“Lincoln was far piece from Providence if you needed a job done — so people in this area brought everything to Moffett,” she said. “There was no specialization here, they did everything.”
Moffett’s original toolboxes were among the items brought back to the mill — still filled with his tools. Hayden remembers them being in her family’s garage while she was growing up.
“What you’re seeing here is a time capsule,” she said. “It has changed very little since 1900. That’s another trait of my family — they weren’t hoarders, but they kept everything. They saved it because it was important and they knew it had significance.”
The building was in the Moffett family for generations, passing from Arnold Moffett Jr. (1822-1900) to his son Edmund Burke Moffett (1847-1930), to his son, Edmund Everett Moffett (1881-1941) and finally to his son — Hayden’s grandfather — Arnold Moffett (1911-1983).
The mill ceased operations around 1909 and still appears almost exactly as it did when the workers left and apparently did not return, with unfinished projects and supplies scattered about.
The building was donated to the town in the 1980s and — on the brink of falling into the river below — was stabilized and restored. Prior to the restoration, Hayden recalls her Great Uncle Chet, who lived up on the hill behind the mill, worrying out-loud during inclement weather that the building would surely crumble.
She also remembers the fear the family felt considering the future of the mill, and knowing that they couldn’t afford to save it themselves. When her grandfather died in 1983, she was a junior in high school.
“We knew the building was special, but we knew we had to sell,” she said.
Asked how it feels to know her family’s history has been restored as a museum, Hayden said, “ … relieved. It’s a big relief because we knew as a family how special it was — we owned those treasures.”
While the mill was opened to the public for tours on Sunday, Hayden was able to fulfill a lifelong dream of volunteering at the museum, sharing the history of the building with visitors.
Her ancestors were pioneers of sorts, and Hayden believes we still need pioneers today.
Hayden recently authored the book “The Pioneer’s Way,” “a rousing call to those who want to be the solution to the problems in their own communities and beyond.”
Standing in the Moffett Mill with other Moffett descendants, she said, “It’s an appreciation for the context from which you come, and then moving forward and saying: how can I make this a better world in whatever area. I’m a radio person — what do I have to do with this? I came out of this.”
