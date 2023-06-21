PAWTUCKET – A pair of familiar stores, Stillwater Books and Flying Shuttles Studio, are departing Main Street in downtown Pawtucket, renewing conversation about business sustainability in an area that’s continued to see vacancies.
The departures and other potential changes to the area in the coming weeks are placing the downtown area at a critical juncture.
The Flying Shuttles departure for a space on Pine Street, with longtime nonprofit partner Alison Bologna and her housing and yoga development, has been in the works for a long time, Leslie Moore, owner and developer in the area, told The Breeze this week, and the space in the left front window of The Grant, 250 Main St., will soon be home to a sports bar.
The bar addition will be an expansion of the existing Still on Main Pizzeria across the hallway and also in a front window space, said Moore, who owns this building and several others and continues to be bullish about the ongoing development of her team’s “Black Block” of Black-owned businesses on Main Street.
Flying Shuttles has long been home to people with disabilities who create and sell their woven items.
Despite recent losses, there have also been some other recent store openings on Main Street, including a penny candy store, Candy4Pennies, within Moore’s new Green on Main at 230 Main St., two doors down from The Grant.
The writing may have been on the wall for Stillwater Books with the moving of the city’s main bus hub from just outside its doors across from Slater Mill to the new train station up the road. Owner Steve Porter said for a story in January on the opening of the new train station that he’d seen a sharp decline in foot traffic after the hub was moved. A bus stop remains in operation outside the door, but far fewer people frequent it than did previously. Stillwater Books was also at a disadvantage with no parking directly out front, with customers having to park and walk around the building.
Porter spoke to The Breeze for a story two years ago this month on the challenges of being at the mercy of surrounding properties, with continued struggles to maintain a business base, but he also indicated at the time that they had signed a new four-year lease for the space.
One business that recently closed shop on Main Street was Plouffe’s Cup ‘N Saucer diagonally across from The Grant at 267 Main St., but it appears that the space will soon be filled with a new restaurant. Applicant Michael Alves is set to go before the City Council’s Board of License Commissioners this week to seek licenses to open a similar restaurant, listed as Berbena 21, with a menu of gourmet hot dogs, picadas, rices and goulash.
The scaled back operations of the Blackstone Valley Tourism Council within the Stillwater Books building, otherwise known as the Benjamin Chester Building at 175 Main St., also hurt Stillwater Books.
Tourism Council President Bob Billington said in a news release last week that it is in danger of closing entirely as of June 30 if a funding resolution from the local delegation that would add $5 million in funding to local visitor centers fails to pass.
To guarantee the sustained operations of the Visitor Center and to continue promoting the city, “the entire Blackstone River Valley and the state of Rhode Island,” an annual budget of roughly $145,000 is necessary, said Billington, encompassing the present contribution of $46,000 from the city.
The Tourism Council is contributing $25,000 and RIPTA is contributing $12,000 annually. The funding this resolution would provide is essential to keeping the Visitor Center active and operating. It has become the center of city activity since it opened in 1999.
Asked about the Tourism Council previously moving offices to Central Falls, Billington said they simply moved their business office to the Central Falls Landing to do more activities on the Blackstone River.
“The Visitor Center has always since 1997 been our mission and vision,” he said. “That was never planned to close.”
Rhode Island FC leaders have also been building out a team store and corporate offices within the Chester Building, for a potential jolt to the area.
Steve and Dawn Porter announced last week that Stillwater Books is moving its bookstore and publishing office to West Warwick, with a last day in business of July 1.
“Many months of planning and discussion went into making this difficult decision. With the closure of multiple downtown businesses over the last several months, coupled with the move of the bus station to the new train station across town, our downtown store is no longer a viable location for our retail business,” read the announcement.
“Though they are saddened to miss all the great customers they’ve grown to know and love over past five and a half years, our staff is excited by the possibilities and opportunities that a new, larger, busier location will bring, and we hope many of you will continue to visit us at our new location,” it added.
Leslie Moore recently spoke with representatives from the Black Block Community Foundation, a nonprofit group formed to help land grants to accelerate the momentum for Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs in the Main Street area. Speaking in the former Narragansett Bay Insurance Company space fronting on Main and Maple Streets, which she previously purchased, she described how exciting it’s been to see old and vacant buildings finally seeing tenants again.
Those behind the group say there’s a lot of talk about supporting small businesses and businesses run by people of color, but the rhetoric doesn’t always match the resources flowing into the area. The foundation is meant to change all that by bringing people together and showing that there’s a community of people achieving something here together.
This is a “wonderful story of empowerment,” Moore said, describing how they’ve already gotten one small grant and are hoping for more.
Moore told the group that she continues on her mission to make buildings in downtown Pawtucket come alive. There’s so much history here, so much potential here, and so much unique architecture here, she said.
Within the Narragansett Bay Insurance space, the Melody Thompson Impact Theater is performing each month this year, says Moore, with work being done this summer to add to the theater space within the Maple Street Performing Arts Center. Performances include theater, dance, spoken word, rap and other genres.
A “jewel for Pawtucket and Central Falls” is their culture, said Moore, but one doesn’t often see positive expressions of Black culture. She said she’s excited with her various endeavors to be promoting Black cultural expressions that are positive, and she also hopes to welcome other cultures within the Black Block. The plan, she said, is for visitors to be able to see, hear and smell the culture of the area, which would be a “real win” for Pawtucket, the area, and the region.
