NORTH PROVIDENCE – Moms of Marieville and partners from the North Providence community will be hosting a food and toy drive for children and families in need this holiday season this Saturday, Nov. 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the North Providence High School on Mineral Spring Avenue.
This year, Stefano Famiglietti, a North Providence councilman representing the Marieville area, and Chuck Pollock, a School Committee member and fellow organizer with the Marieville Neighborhood Partnership, decided to partner up with the Moms of Marieville to sponsor and promote the food and toy drive and make sure it is well stocked with items for the season. The boys’ basketball team at North Providence High School will also participate.
“The Moms of Marieville have a pretty good handle on needy families in the area,” Famiglietti said. “Two of the directors, Charlene Smith and Melissa Sampaio, work every holiday season to make sure the families have food for Thanksgiving and the other holidays and that children have presents for Christmas.”
Famiglietti said Smith and Sampaio work to help out those in need all year but that providing holiday meals for families and making sure children will have presents during the holidays are the two main goals of the drive.
Famiglietti said that this year they will also be having a “mailbox” where children can drop off their letters to Santa. They hope for this to serve the dual purpose of gathering items for the drive and making a fun event for children. This will also take place in the North Providence High School parking lot.
As a councilman, Famiglietti said one of his main priorities is bringing a sense of community to North Providence and one of his main goals is to help out those in need. He said his position allows him to better publicize the effort.
“This isn’t my first time working with them or doing drives,” Famiglietti said. “Every time we’ve done something like this we’ve had great success and we look forward to cars driving up and seeing everyone.”
Famiglietti said Moms of Marieville has been a staple in the community and knows the families in need and who to bring the donated items to.
“Charlene has been around forever, even when I was in the elementary school she was helping out the community,” Famiglietti said. “I remember as a little boy seeing her in elementary school, thinking how I always wanted to help with them.”
For food items, the organization suggests that people bring non-perishable items such as pasta, canned vegetables, mashed potatoes, or cake and cookie mixes. They also ask for toys for all ages and items that can be stocking stuffers.
“It’s really heartwarming to see when you see car after car unloading pulling up and unloading their donations,” Famiglietti said. “It’s amazing to see and shows how good humanity can be.”
Sampaio told The Breeze this week that she and Smith are seeing far more demand for meat and fruits and vegetables than normal at the group’s food pantry at 905 Charles St., and she suspects that is partially due to how expensive those items are. She said there is definitely greater need this year than in past years.
Also complicating matters and creating a nerve-wracking situation is that way more children need presents than normal, she said, and organizers have heard how tough it might be to find toys near the holidays, so they’re trying to get started early. The thought, she said, is that if Santa is included in the event and people are getting pictures that day, they might be more apt to bring a canned good or toy.
“We need to do both early on,” she said.
The drive will take place in the North Providence High School parking, 1828 Mineral Spring Ave. The rain date for the drive is this Sunday, Nov. 14.
