CUMBERLAND – Behind the Cumberland Library at the Monastery, a secret garden of sorts welcomes visitors who choose to enter. Many, not knowing whether they’re allowed beyond the hedges, peek in, some wondering about its apparent lack of care.
Town native Susan Tew’s grandmother, Cumberland Garden Club founding member Ruth Carpenter, originally had a garden at her home on nearby Diamond Hill Road, said Susan. It was an amazing garden, she said, featured many times in The Providence Journal.
After Ruth’s death in 1979, the club established the Ruth E. Carpenter Memorial Garden behind the Monastery, with perennial plants transferred from her garden on Diamond Hill Road. They maintained that garden for some 40 years until the last standing garden club member, Dot Corry, died in 2019.
“After that it was unattended and fell to neglect,” said Tew.
Corry, of the Cumberland High School Class of 1952, met friends every day for many years at Honey Dew Donuts on Diamond Hill Road. As stated on the wall there, “she truly lived her dash,” said Tew, and her commitment to the garden was part of that.
When the town acquired the Monastery property, the Cumberland Garden Club suggested creating gardens there as a civic beautification project. A hedge-enclosed 50-foot by 150-foot area was transformed into a secluded garden of perennial plants transferred from Carpenter’s home. Through the years, shrubs, flowering trees, and new plant varieties were added, said Tew, and many have survived even without regular care.
A wooden cross amidst the hedges is a reminder that the site was once a cemetery for the Cistercian Monks who, in 1900, relocated to this 300-acre property.
Carpenter is remembered as an expert in all areas of horticulture and for her gardening enthusiasm, which she imparted to others. She participated in flower shows, often winning blue ribbons, and each plant in her garden was carefully selected with color harmony in mind.
A flier about the garden shows its seven main areas mapped out with various plants listed.
Tew’s grandfather, Everett Carpenter, was born and raised at 551 High St. in Cumberland, as was Tew’s mother, Shirley Carpenter, who became a cadet nurse and trained at Rhode Island Hospital in during World War II.
In the summer of 2020, Tew reached out to Mayor Jeff Mutter’s office and began working with them toward restoring the garden to its prior glory. A local landscape architect and an arborist did an assessment on its needs, she said, “and then COVID slammed everything shut.”
Fast-forward two years, said Tew, and she recently reached back out to Mutter and his chief of staff, Sara Brelsford, in hopes that they could get the project going again.
“We met via Zoom last week and had a great meeting of minds and hearts,” she said. “It was heartening to learn that we have the full support of the mayor’s office to commit time and resources towards revitalizing this lovely, community garden, one that people enjoyed for many years as a place to meditate, pray, and meet with loved ones.
She said she’s reached out to Dot Corry’s son, Jimmy, who grew up seeing the garden as his mother’s.
Mutter said that the town does indeed plan to invest in the garden.
“We’d like to restore that to pretty much what it was and the intention behind it,” he said. “We’re working toward bringing that back to its original state.”
The mayor said he was one of those who ran past the garden many times, having no clue about the history about it or whether it was a private endeavor.
Tew said they believe there are many community members who wonder what happened to this garden and would love to lend their support somehow to its restoration. The garden will be getting the love and attention it deserves, she said, and everyone can be a part of that process.
The garden represents so many personal stories over the years, said Tew. Years ago when she was giving a donation to the garden, she asked that they add something in the name of her adult daughter with special needs, Emily, and they added an Emily Rose Bush. Another time, her brother John asked that they add bachelor buttons, because Grandma Ruth grew them in her 551 High St. garden so she could put one in Grandpa Everett’s lapel before he went to work.
She said she recently had a great meeting with Mutter, Brelsford and Terri Melvin, URI master gardener of the Blackstone Valley Garden Club, to plan a garden restoration in her grandmother’s memory and for the enjoyment of the whole community. All agree that everyone should know that they can use the garden, said Tew. Visitors feel like they’re in a different world, she said, a sanctuary from the world around them.
Tew said the plan is to go section by section to figure out what plants are still there and what can be revitalized.
“It’s not a heavy lift,” she said. “It’s amazing how many have survived. That’s how perennials are, they’re tough.”
This is a story of a family with a legacy and a community recognizing that it has an asset and a gem that had fallen off its radar somewhat in terms of maintenance because others had done such a good job of the work for so long.
