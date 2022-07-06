PAWTUCKET – While many of the old artifacts that helped McCoy Stadium special have been removed and sold off by its former occupant, the team formerly known as the Pawtucket Red Sox, its most famous piece, the statue of longtime PawSox owner Ben Mondor, is still around.
Emily Rizzo, spokesperson for Mayor Donald Grebien, confirmed this week that the statue was not auctioned off and that it was palletized and placed in a secure storage location for safekeeping.
“That was obviously a big thing for the mayor,” she said, adding that there are no plans to auction it off.
The city owns the statue, said Rizzo, saying there are no plans to sell it and there are discussions about how it might be incorporated into the city in the future.
Confirming what one resident hypothesized in a note to The Breeze last week, Rizzo said the statue was taken down to preserve it during the time the stadium site was being used as a COVID testing site.
The team, which moved from Pawtucket to Worcester, Mass., auctioned off much of the old memorabilia in the stadium, including old jerseys, photos, and even seats.
It was 2012 when the Pawtucket Red Sox unveiled the 6-foot bronze statue of late PawSox owner Ben Mondor with a bat in his hands in “Mondor Gardens” beyond the outfield fence at McCoy Stadium. Mondor’s widow, Madeleine, took part in the ceremony, along with PawSox President Mike Tamburro and sculptor Carol “Tayo” Heuser.
As for the unkempt look of the McCoy Stadium site itself, Rizzo said the city is undertaking only minimal upkeep there to save tax dollars, as the state is no longer putting dollars into it now that it’s not operational. The site got a bit more attention leading up to the Fourth of July holiday, she said.
