SMITHFIELD – Christmas kicks off in Smithfield this Saturday, Dec. 3, at 4 p.m. with the All Lit Up Christmas Parade, followed by a month of Christmas activities to bring cheer to all, say officials.
The parade is a local favorite with residents sitting along the parade route beginning at Smithfield High School and ending at the Village Green across from the Greenville Fire Station.
Miss Rhode Island 2022 Abby Mansolillo will lead a parade that will also celebrate the Smithfield Sentinel High School Football team that won the state championship this year.
The parade leads are followed by floats featuring local businesses and organizations including the Smithfield Scooter Club, a Candyland-themed float with the Youth Council, a Grinch-themed float, Christmas Camping with Troop 1 Greenville, Smithfield veterans, a pontoon themed-boat and much more.
Town Manager Randy Rossi said the parade will also feature local bands, singing groups, visits from Mickey and Minnie Mouse, and close out with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
As always, there will be lighted antique fire trucks, Rossi said.
The parade takes about 35 minutes from start to finish, and celebrations continue right after the parade with the annual tree lighting at the Village Green in Greenville accompanied with hot chocolate and carol singers from local churches.
The event is rain or shine, though Rossi said if the weather is really bad, it will be canceled. Notifications will be sent out in that case, Rossi said.
“It’s a great way to kick off the holiday season with the All Lit Up Christmas Parade,” he told The Valley Breeze & Observer.
On Dec. 9, the Smithfield Youth Council is hosting a Drop and Shop at Old County Road School for parents to drop off their children with the council and volunteers while parents get shopping done. From 5:30 pm. to 9:30 p.m., Smithfield children will enjoy a dance party, snacks and a little Christmas magic while their parents are out shopping. Registration is free and limited to 40 children, and will need to be done online by Dec. 4.
“It’s my understanding that Santa is going to be dropping in,” Rossi said.
Returning this year, Santa and Buddy the Elf are coming to town to visit Smithfield neighborhoods on the back of a fire truck. Maps are available online, as well as a Santa tracker during the nightly tour, Rossi said.
Finally, the Home for the Holidays decorating contest is returning this year with a new addition to include more residents who may not have the resources or ability to decorate an entire house.
“We want everybody to be included and everybody to have a chance to enjoy the festivities of the holiday,” Rossi said.
The entry period began on Nov. 11 and runs until Dec. 16 at 4:30 p.m., with the judging period from Dec. 17 to Dec. 20, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Lights must be on during the judging period, and winners will be announced on Dec. 22.
Participation is open to all residents within Smithfield and entry is free. Residents may also be nominated with permission from the resident with the person who did the decorating eligible for the prize. Prizes are for first, second and third place for the home and door category and include cash, gifts and more.
The contest is for exterior home and door decorations and must be visible from the street.
Judging is based on curb appeal. Criteria include unique design and creative use of lights and decorations, storyline or theme, display and placement of decorations, animated objects and overall presentation.
For rules, Santa and Buddy’s routes, or to sign up for contests or the Drop and Shop, visit www.smithfieldri.com.
