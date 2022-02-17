NORTH SMITHFIELD – Potholes new and old continue to rock vehicles along Route 146, but hope is on the way.
A total reconstruction of Route 146 in North Smithfield and surrounding communities is now going through the contract award phase, said Rhode Island Department of Transportation spokesman Charles St. Martin this week.
The $150 million project will make needed improvements along the Route 146 corridor, replacing multiple bridges, repaving eight miles of roadway, and correcting numerous safety and congestion problems, according to RIDOT.
Of particular importance to local drivers who have dealt with the dangerous and bumpy intersection of Route 146 and Sayles Hill Road for years, the traffic signal there will be removed and the highway raised to take it right over the intersecting roadway.
The problematic intersection averages more than 85 crashes per year and is a constant source of significant congestion and travel delays. It is the only signalized intersection on the entire Route 146 highway corridor in Rhode Island.
The Route 146 project is a design-build approach, which will expedite the project with design and initial construction activities starting at the same time, said St. Martin. There is no schedule yet for work happening in the field, “but we will be working with the contractor to pave sections of the highway along the corridor as quickly as possible,” he said.
RIDOT officials said previously that they anticipated advertising for construction in late 2021, with construction starting this spring and the total job completed by 2025.
More than 171,000 drivers travel Route 146 between Providence and Worcester each day, and the light at Sayles Hill functions to back up traffic beyond rush hour times.
According to a RIDOT study, 2020 weekday evening peak hour travel times were five minutes on Route 146 south from Route 104 to Sayles Hill Road, and 10 minutes on Route 146 north from I-295 to Sayles Hill Road.
By 2055, without the planned upgrades, those travel times jump from five minutes to 21 minutes and 10 minutes to 29 minutes. With the upgrades in place, those times drop from five minutes to three minutes and 10 minutes to five minutes.
In total, during the heavy pothole blast of the past couple weeks, RIDOT logged 32 driver claims for damages from potholes on Route 146, said St. Martin.
Potholes are most prevalent in Rhode Island in late winter and early spring, caused by the expansion and contraction of water after it has entered the ground under the pavement. When the water freezes, it expands, bending and cracking the pavement. When the ice melts, the pavement contracts, leaving gaps. As vehicles pass over the pavement, they further weaken the surface.
According to St. Martin, record snow followed by rain in the past couple of weeks, followed by frigid temperatures and daytime heating of the surface, provided perfect conditions for development of more potholes.
“They happen everywhere with this weather cycle, and on roads in every other New England state,” said St. Martin.
Different repair techniques are used depending on the location and size of the pothole, the materials available and the time of year. Less effective cold patch is used during the winter months, then replaced with hot asphalt in the spring. RIDOT also uses a private vendor and an automated pothole patching truck that can be used to more permanently patch potholes all year, said St. Martin.
“This truck is especially effective during the winter months when we use a special winter blend of asphalt emulsion that can cure during the coldest temperatures,” he said.
All potholes reports are logged into a computer system called VueWorks that documents them and creates work orders for RIDOT’s Highway and Bridge Maintenance crews to complete.
Calls come into RIDOT through its constituent services office at 401-222-2450, which is open Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Calls also come into the transportation management center at 401-222-2378, which is available all the time, and reports can also be emailed to help@RIDOT.net.
RIDOT has an internal program called RhodeWatchers through which all 750 employees are encouraged to report potholes, missing signs, issues with traffic lights or anything else they see that needs fixing. Employees carry pocket-sized cards with them with the appropriate contact information to report needed repairs. By leveraging the RIDOT staff, the department can identify and correct issues as quickly as possible.
Pothole claims can be filed online at the RIDOT website, under the heading of traveler information.
RIDOT previously secured a $65 million U.S. Department of Transportation INFRA grant to help fund the rebuild of Route 146. Upon receipt of the grant in summer 2020, RIDOT kicked off design work on the important project.
Highlights of the project include:
• Replacing two bridges along the corridor and doing preservation work on four others;
• Building frontage roads for easy and safe access to businesses at the Sayles Hill Road interchange;
• Repaving Route 146 from the I-295 interchange to the Massachusetts state line, adding bus-on-shoulder accommodations along the southern end of Route 146 in North Providence and Providence;
• Extending existing fiber optic lines and intelligent transportation systems/traffic monitoring from the I-295 interchange to the Massachusetts state line;
• Rebuilding the Route 146/Route 146A interchange, removing dangerous U-turns using a diverging diamond interchange;
• Extending the weave length for the Route 99 ramp and Route 146 south, and improving the geometry of the I-295 southbound off-ramp to Route 146;
• Building new drainage systems;
• And replacing guardrails and making other safety improvements such as wrong-way driving detection systems.
(1) comment
If this contract gets awarded to Cardi Corp. This will be a 30 year project that most people will never see finished !
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.