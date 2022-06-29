PAWTUCKET – City Council President David Moran has announced his candidacy for re-election to the District 1 council seat.
“I am proud and humbled to be representing the district and look forward to campaigning to garner their support for the next two years,” he said.
Moran added that he’s “especially excited to see the positive direction Pawtucket is moving in and (I’m) extremely confident that this is only the beginning with more successes to come.”
He points to the impending commuter rail station in addition to the Fortuitous Development including a state-of-the-art soccer stadium along the Blackstone River. Education is also getting a boost with reconstruction of the Henry J. Winters and Elizabeth Baldwin Elementary Schools, he noted in a release.
Moran said that “Pawtucket is now synonymous with economic development, and we want to keep this train rolling into the future.”
He added, “I truly believe you need an experienced councilor representing the taxpayers more than ever now as we continue dealing with repercussions from the pandemic. I take my role as a councilor seriously and work extremely hard to ensure Pawtucket grows and improves, and respectfully ask the voters of District 1 for their support in the next election.”
Moran is married to the former Lynn L’Heureux and they have two adult children, Janelle and Harrison. He has been employed by Nationwide Insurance Company as a casualty claims representative for the past 27 years.
