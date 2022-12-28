PAWTUCKET – While he will retain his seat as District 1 councilor, David Moran has announced that he will be stepping down from his role as council president effective in the new year to care for his ailing wife.
Moran, a 30-year incumbent, shared the decision to take a step back from his role as president at the end of the Dec. 21 council meeting. He said it has “been extremely difficult to balance both the president’s duties along with caring for my wife, who is suffering from a serious illness and currently in a nursing home.”
He has served as council president for 12 years, and said he learned from and developed many strong relationships with various councilors over that time. He said stepping back from the leadership duties “is in the best interest of the council going forward” and he has “the utmost confidence in the new leadership taking over.”
“My goal has always been to make Pawtucket a better place to live for future generations, and I feel we are better off today than we were 12 years ago,” Moran said.
He referred to the soon-to-open Pawtucket/Central Falls Commuter Rail Station and the Tidewater stadium development project, a strengthened working relationship with the Pawtucket School Committee, and preparation for the unified high school as recent accomplishments by the council. Moran said that while they have had their “ups and downs,” he has enjoyed the working relationship between the council and mayor’s office, always keeping the city in the forefront and making progress over the last decade. He gave special thanks to fellow members as well as City Clerk Rick Goldstein and Deputy Clerk Michelle Hardy.
“I’m not going away, as I will continue to execute my duties as District 1 councilor and serve on behalf of my constituency,” he said. It’s been one hell of a ride for 12 years, but I have no regrets and enjoyed every second of it. I could not ask for more.”
City councilors also recognized and thanked outgoing at-large members Melissa DaRosa and Elena Vasquez, as well as District 4 Councilor Alexis Schuette.
