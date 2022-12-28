PAWTUCKET – While he will retain his seat as District 1 councilor, David Moran has announced that he will be stepping down from his role as council president effective in the new year to care for his ailing wife.

Moran, a 30-year incumbent, shared the decision to take a step back from his role as president at the end of the Dec. 21 council meeting. He said it has “been extremely difficult to balance both the president’s duties along with caring for my wife, who is suffering from a serious illness and currently in a nursing home.”

