NORTH PROVIDENCE – A moratorium on paving does not mean town officials are putting a pause on repaving of local streets, says Town Council President Dino Autiello, responding to calls he said he’s been receiving over an agenda item being considered this week.
The Town Council on Tuesday was set to consider a “discussion and possible vote on placing a moratorium on paving in the town of North Providence.”
What that actually means, said Autiello, is that North Providence doesn’t currently set limits to its paving season, as other area communities do, and so if a paving company has five or six communities to do paving work in, this town has been being done last. Unfortunately, that sometimes also means that paving isn’t getting done at all for an entire season.
For instance, if another community mandates that all paving be done from April to September to ensure that the bulk of it is completed during the ideal summer months, the paving company might not show up until October, and if weather is bad in October, the town is out of luck.
“We’re always the last to get paved,” said Autiello.
The council learned about the issue during a public safety subcommittee session with Public Works Director Bernie Salvatore last week, said Autiello.
The Breeze reported last October that after town paving contractor T. Miozzi was sold, the company failed to redo any local roadways in North Providence, meaning the town went an entire paving season with no roads getting done through the regular program.
Mayor Charles Lombardi said at the time that the paving company had “delayed and delayed” on paving, and when they finally were ready to get some streets done with the season winding down, he felt it was too late with colder weather already arriving and the chance for pavement seams being weaker and more porous as a result.
“They strung us along, but they were the bid,” he said then, adding that officials talked to some companies about potentially matching the bid, but “we couldn’t do that in a hurry.”
