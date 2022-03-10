CUMBERLAND – The Town Council last week approved $451,000 to be paid to Vision Government Solutions to complete Cumberland’s full tax revaluation, some acknowledging resident angst around the effort as property values skyrocket.
Councilor Lisa Beaulieu asked Tax Assessor Albert Wylie whether there’s been any consideration given by the General Assembly to grant a reprieve on the revaluation required every nine years, noting the trepidation residents have about the impact of increased values on their tax bill.
Wylie said there was some discussion brought to the Rhode Island Association of Assessing Officers about instituting a 20 percent cap from one revaluation to the next, but he doesn’t believe it’s going to get any traction.
The bottom line for residents, he said, is that the revaluation is supposed to be revenue neutral, so tax rates have to come down in response to higher values. Wylie said where a previous revaluation really highlighted a boom in the value of starter homes, where there was “insane bidding” going on between buyers, he expects a more consistent increase in values across the board this time around.
Mayor Jeffrey Mutter said the main impact of the revaluation on taxes is in the cost of running it, at $451,000, saying officials may look at ways to soften the blow of doing them going forward.
Beaulieu agreed with that sentiment, saying it would be helpful to budget annually to pay some money toward revaluations each year instead of waiting for a larger one-time payment. Wylie also agreed that that’s a great idea.
Full revaluations are much more expensive than statistical ones that don’t require the same amount of work and staffing, said Wylie, and statistical revaluations are reimbursed 60 percent at the state level.
Councilor Bob Shaw said there was talk at one point of budgeting annually for revaluations, but for some reason it faded.
