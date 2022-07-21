Chief Robert Seltzer and John Aharonion at the site of the new station
Chief Robert Seltzer, right, and John Aharonion of Aharonian and Associates at the site of the new station, 321 George Washington Highway, where tree removal has begun.

 BREEZE PHOTO BY JACQUELYN MOOREHEAD

SMITHFIELD – Site clearing began at the location of the new Smithfield Fire Station last week as the Fire Department Building Committee gears up for the next stages of building, said Chief Robert Seltzer.

Construction of the new station at the corner lot at 321 George Washington Highway has been slow, Seltzer concedes, though he said he hopes the next stages will go quickly.

