SMITHFIELD – Site clearing began at the location of the new Smithfield Fire Station last week as the Fire Department Building Committee gears up for the next stages of building, said Chief Robert Seltzer.
Construction of the new station at the corner lot at 321 George Washington Highway has been slow, Seltzer concedes, though he said he hopes the next stages will go quickly.
He said the pandemic caused at least six to eight months of delays, and then the development needed to pass before the Planning Board and Zoning Board, secure architectural plans, and go before the Town Council.
Seltzer said the removal of trees, with work donated by Stanley Tree Service, is a sign that the project is moving along. He said global supply chain issues may cause unforeseen delays, and he and architect John Aharonian are doing whatever possible to prevent or anticipate delays.
In the next months, Seltzer said the town will go out to bid for site work, and bid out as many projects and construction materials separate from the general contractor as necessary to save costs.
He said no contracts have been awarded for a general contractor, site work or building materials at this point.
“I’m optimistic we can do it within budget. This is taxpayer dollars. We’re watching things very closely,” Seltzer said.
The chief said along with work donated by local businesses, architects made slight changes to the plans to lower costs, including moving the department’s headquarters to the new station. The previous plan included an addition to the Log Road Fire Station to house the headquarters, but Seltzer said it is more cost-effective to include those offices in the new building.
Aharonian said the supply chain issues are far-reaching, and he sees them in every aspect of construction. He said HVAC systems are taking 16 to 20 weeks from purchase for delivery, a process that previously took about four to six weeks.
“Supply chain issues are absolutely going to halt parts of the project,” Seltzer said.
Seltzer said the FDBC and Aharonian are looking to secure items, such as windows and other easily individually purchased objects, ahead of time to prevent as many delays as possible.
Due to anticipated delays, Seltzer said he is hesitant to put a timeline for the completion of the project. He said he expects to break ground in September, and hopes for a year to completion from then, but he can’t say that with certainty.
“Certainly we have a build schedule, but we can’t control delays that push things off because we don’t have material. If we’re missing one item that we need before moving forward, we’d have to wait,” he said.
Either way, Seltzer and Aharonian promise a well-built Fire Department to last at least 50 years, hopefully longer, Aharonian said.
Voters approved a $4.5 million bond in 2018 to build a new fire station along Routes 7 and 116 to shorten response times in the town’s northwest corridor.
