NORTH PROVIDENCE – Despite bids on construction of a new Tri Town Animal Shelter on Smithfield Road coming in about double the $1.5 million officials had expected, Mayor Charles Lombardi said there are no plans to scrap or delay the project.
Lombardi said officials met with representatives from all three of the lowest bidders late last week, and ultimately there were only some minor adjustments to be made that impacted all of the bidders in the same way and added up to maybe $100,000 in savings, he said.
Some clarity did come from that meeting, said Lombardi, and one bidder emerged as the front-runner heading into a Purchasing Board meeting and decision on an award planned for today, March 30.
The three low bidders, provided for a story last week, were:
• Martone Service Company – $2,975,490
• Tower Construction – $2,797,000
• Ahlborg Construction – $2,695,000
Coletta Contracting submitted a bid for $3,159,600.
Everyone seemed more comfortable with the scope of the plans after last week’s meeting, said Lombardi. He told The Breeze he’d assumed that some of the reason for the higher costs was related to companies having too much work on their plate, but he learned that isn’t the case. The main reasons given, he said, are the higher cost of materials and the fact that “it’s just a beautiful building,” with great efficiencies throughout.
Lombardi said he called officials in both Johnston and Smithfield, who had agreed to pay $350,000 apiece toward the shared shelter, to let them know of the higher costs, and representatives from both seemed accepting of the news.
“I think we’re going to be OK,” he said.
The timeframe for the project remains unchanged, he said, starting as soon as possible after the award of a bid on Wednesday and shooting for completion by the end of the year.
Part of the reason the higher costs won’t cause a delay is because the town has some options available to it on funding, said the mayor.
