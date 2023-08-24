SMITHFIELD – Smithfield restaurants and businesses can apply online for grant-funded equipment that will help them “Take It Outside” for the third round of funding, says Town Manager Randy Rossi.
Rossi said this round is an extension of the last batch of funding, and the town still has more money to purchase equipment for Smithfield businesses. The funds, made available through Commerce RI, are available until the end of September, Rossi said.
“Take It Outside” grants are available to any business that was impacted by COVID. This time, the profit threshold increased to no more than $2 million in gross annual sales in either 2020 or 2021, he said.
Rossi said it is for any business, not just restaurants. He said that could be an investment in something to allow for sidewalk sales for retail stores, heat lamps, lights, tables, and more. These are grants, Rossi said, and do not get paid back to the town or state.
“Tell us what you need and we’ll get it ordered and delivered,” he said.
Rossi said equipment does not need to be used immediately. Businesses can request something that they will keep in storage and use in the spring, as long as it will help expand the business, he said. For example, Rossi said local businesses acquired tents, chairs, sound machines, lighting, and more.
“It’s time to think outside of the box. Is there additional space you could use for your business? It’s time to be inventive. You really have nothing to lose,” he said.
Rossi said he hopes to spread the word to use up all the town’s available grant money to help as many businesses as possible.
“Anything that you could imagine that will move business outside its four walls,” he said.
Lisa Andoscia is Smithfield’s grant writer.
Anyone with questions can reach out to Emergency Management Agency Director Todd Manni at 401-231-1000. Rossi said the town is trying to get businesses whatever help they need to be successful.
Rossi said he is worried that some businesses are not applying for a second or third round of equipment to not be selfish. He said those businesses, and any others that need help, should do so now.
“We’ve had a good group of businesses satisfied in previous rounds and in this one,” Rossi said.
