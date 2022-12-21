PAWTUCKET/CENTRAL FALLS – Pawtucket and Central Falls schools, two districts among the lowest in the state on proficiency rates and highest for historically disadvantaged student subgroups, have not recovered on Rhode Island Common Assessment System and SAT results after pandemic learning loss.
In October, the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council (RIPEC) released a report on the state of K-12 education in Rhode Island and recommendations to improve education. RIPEC representatives have since provided a further breakdown by community.
“While Rhode Island ranks 12th highest for spending per student, its student outcomes are middling compared to the nation overall and low compared to other New England states,” said Justine Oliva, RIPEC’s manager of research. “Equally as serious are the stark gaps between student outcomes across lines of geography, race and ethnicity, and other demographic features including poverty, disability status, and English language proficiency. The COVID-19 pandemic and the related closure of schools only exacerbated these issues.”
In Pawtucket, math and English language arts (ELA) RICAS proficiency rates were both up in 2021-22 compared to 2020-21, with particularly notable increases in math, but rates were not only below pre-pandemic levels, but lower than the first time the test was administered in 2017-18.
ELA proficiency of 18.1 percent in 2021-22 was below both 2018-19 (24.3 percent) and 2017-18 (20.5 percent).
Math proficiency was 15.6 percent in 2021-22, below both 2018-19 (17.8 percent) and 2017-18 (17.2 percent).
Both ELA and math outcomes on the SAT were not only under pre-pandemic levels but, in both, proficiency rates were also lower than in 2020-21. This year-over-year decline is at least in part due to low participation in 2020-2021, according to RIPEC.
One in three students was chronically absent in 2020-2021, seventh highest in the state, and Pawtucket had the third-lowest graduation rate that year, at 72.2 percent.
Pawtucket had the third-highest proportion of limited English proficient students in the state in 2021 (16.7 percent), greater than statewide (11.3 percent) but much smaller than Central Falls (44.4 percent) and Providence (32.9 percent), which rank first and second.
It had the fourth-highest proportion of students eligible for free and reduced-price lunch in 2019; at 72.9 percent, compared to fewer than 47.7 percent statewide.
It has greater needs due to the populations it serves but has very low per pupil expenditures, even while receiving a bigger proportion of state funds than almost all districts.
Central Falls has some of the “most troubling student outcomes in the state,” according to RIPEC. On RICAS, 5.2 percent were ELA proficient and math proficiency was under one in 20, meaning RIDE did not release the official data. In Rhode Island, respective ELA and math proficiency rates were 33.2 percent and 26.9 percent.
On the SAT, 9.7 percent of Central Falls students were proficient, and fewer than one in 20 were proficient in math.
SAT outcomes were likely even lower, said RIPEC, as the district had among the worst participation rates in the state (79 percent in 2021-22), and low participation rates can artificially inflate proficiency rates
Central Falls had the highest chronic teacher absenteeism rate in the state in 2020-21, at 16 percent, the fifth-highest student absenteeism rate, at 34.5 percent (up from 23.1 percent), and second-lowest graduation rate ahead of Woonsocket, at 65.1 percent. RIPEC calls the teacher absenteeism rates “alarming.”
Oliva said the report makes no recommendations on how to address chronic absenteeism, but teacher quality is the second-greatest indicator, according to studies, behind student outcomes. She said better training for teachers on how to teach students with limited English proficiency is key, and more funding for English language learner-certified instructors is important.
Greater teacher compensation overall would also help, she said, with starting compensation in Rhode Island remaining very low. There is also a deep need for more teachers of color, as studies again show that students learn better from people who look like them, she added, and more programs to get veteran teachers helping new teachers are also important.
Through its in-depth historical and analytic study of the state’s system, RIPEC found that the state’s education system is in a crisis that worsened considerably during the pandemic, resulting in “unacceptably low student outcomes overall and wide proficiency gaps” across demographic and geographic lines.
“Rhode Island needs to take action now to fix K-12 education for students, families, and the future of our state,” said Michael DiBiase, RIPEC president and CEO. “We need to approach this issue with the priority and urgency demanded by the crisis, and this report can serve as a foundation for policymakers to develop a roadmap for reform that will benefit students and educators.”
Oliva said the history portion of their report hadn’t been done previously, offering “a real and true look at important trends” in the state’s education system and a roadmap for reform. Recommendations can actually produce real change, she said.
This report should function as a wake-up call to “really bleak outcomes,” she said. When discussing 20-percent proficiency in math, people should remember that four in five students aren’t proficient.
