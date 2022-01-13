SMITHFIELD – With the intention of keeping students in school and safe, Supt. Judy Paolucci says she and the district’s COVID response team will review updated guidelines from the Rhode Island Department of Health that could see some athletes tested twice each week.
Paolucci said the district is working to find a fair COVID policy that will keep students safe while also recognizing that new safety recommendations from the DOH are not mandates. She outlined COVID safety policy changes during Monday’s school board meeting.
The RIDOH sent an advance notice to the schools with updated COVID safety guidelines, which come strongly recommended. Significant changes were made to school-based testing, recommending that both vaccinated and unvaccinated athletes in high-risk sports, specifically wrestling and hockey, will be tested twice per week.
School Committee member Tony Torregrossa, former athletic director, said wrestling and hockey are both contact sports. Paolucci said the recommendations come from the RIDOH, which looked at numbers from last year to identify high-risk sports. In general, sports represent a higher risk for COVID transfers, Paolucci said. Athletes in other sports will require weekly testing.
“View it as one layer of defense against this fight,” she said.
Paolucci said athlete testing day is a rigorous one for the COVID team, expressing concerns over having enough tests or people to conduct twice-weekly testing.
Most importantly, Paolucci said, is that students are safe and athletes can play sports.
The quarantine period for students was reduced to five days, and if vaccinated, only requires monitoring from school-based exposure. If symptoms are improving, students may return to school, with masks and precautions during lunch. If symptoms do not improve, students will continue isolation until they are free of fever and symptoms for 24 hours.
Students with a booster shot or less than six months since receiving the second dose, after having a school-based contact, will be monitored for symptoms, required to participate in consistent masking, and take special precautions during lunch.
If the contact is not school-based, or if the student is unvaccinated, a five-day quarantine will be put in place, with additional days if symptomatic.
“The reason why it looks at different rules is because of greater degrees of risk in different environments,” Paolucci said.
She said research shows that schools are a relatively safe environment for students, with a low risk to students.
Smithfield schools in the 2021-2022 school year have had 427 confirmed COVID cases, including 207 since the end of the calendar year.
For now, the district is making the changes but will review recommendations and do what officials deem best going forward.
“We’re certainly open to reviewing this rule,” Paolucci said.
She spoke with other superintendents with hopes to keep athlete testing as consistent as possible.
As the district continues to talk about the rules, Paolucci asked everyone to keep in mind that the schools are working harder than ever due to student and teacher absences. The district was concerned it would not have enough staff the week back from Christmas vacation, and saw people in different positions throughout the school.
“We work hard because we care about our kids and we want the safest place for our children,” Paolucci said.
Paolucci said the district is getting pushback from parents due to the changes.
Parent Jessica Sylvester said the guidance for sports should be reviewed alongside Rhode Island Interscholastic League policies. She said when other schools are not doing testing, it is putting Smithfield athletes at a disadvantage. Another meeting attendee, Jessica Sala, said testing on athletes should be a parental choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.