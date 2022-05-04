NORTH PROVIDENCE – The price tag for upgrading North Providence public school facilities over the next decade is expected to push $60 million.
Using a Rhode Island Department of Education grant, the district hired StudioJAED to help with the “Necessity of School Construction” process, which is required for housing aid reimbursement on projects. North Providence could be eligible for more than 58 percent reimbursement on certain projects.
During the April 27 School Committee meeting, StudioJAED’s CEO Phil Conte provided a “birds eye view” status update on the process so far.
The stage one application, which identifies the district’s specific capital needs, was submitted in February and approved by RIDE last week. They’ll be working on the stage two application next, to be submitted this September, which will develop solutions to the needs identified in stage one.
To date, StudioJAED has conducted a facilities condition assessment of all North Providence school buildings, including the newly constructed elementary schools McGuire and Stephen Olney. The company interviewed parents, teachers and administrators to better understand their priorities.
That work resulted in a 10-year forecast, designed to address every building deficiency and bring them to “like new” condition,” Conte said.
Conte said it’s not uncommon for the 10-year forecast to be a large number such as $60 million in capital needs.
Broken down, the company has found around $24 million in capital needs at North Providence High School, with HVAC being the biggest cost driver.
“These systems are not meant to last forever,” Conte said, and many of the HVAC systems in North Providence are approaching the end of their life expectancy.
Likewise, Birchwood and Ricci Middle School need HVAC and electrical work, to the tune of about $10 million each. Each elementary school has around $6 million in capital needs.
Conte said the “exemplary work” at Olney and McGuire is “highly regarded by the School Building Authority,” but that the district’s older elementary schools will need to be upgraded to be brought more in-line with the two new schools.
That work would include improvements to the exterior building envelope, like windows and doors; interior finishes like paint and flooring; as well as enhanced learning spaces.
StudioJAED has identified several opportunities to rework existing spaces so they’re more flexible, allowing for “new century” collaborative learning opportunities.
“The new schools have been set up for that, but it’s much different from your other elementary schools,” Conte said.
As the district moves forward into the second stage of the process, he said school leaders will need to balance the scope/size of projects and programing needs with their debt ceilings, funding limits and other logistical constraints.
“We like to be innovative, but we need to do that responsibly,” he said. “That’s what we plan on doing for stage two.”
Another part of the process is community engagement.
The district has opened up a community-wide survey, and StudioJAED will be hosting grade-level specific forums on May 3, 4 and 5 at 6 p.m. at the high school.
Almost 300 people have responded to the survey in its first week, and Conte said he’s looking forward to hearing from community members directly during this week’s forums.
Supt. Joseph Goho said he’s been impressed by StudioJAED’s work for the district so far, and called it “very thorough.”
He noted that normally the process would be a “significant expenditure” for the district, and that North Providence was fortunate to obtain a RIDE grant to pay for the facility assessment.
(1) comment
Once taxpayers have made this investment in these buildings, can we expect ongoing maintenance and/or replacement of systems to be both budgeted and reviewed on a scheduled basis? The RI plan of spending millions and then doing minimal, or no maintenance or upgrades, simply does not work. Please tell us what will change going forward!
