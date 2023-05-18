CUMBERLAND – Wendy Chicoine, who recently obtained her doctor of nursing practice degree, got to share Rhode Island College’s commencement ceremony on May 13 with a special person, her daughter Taylor Chicoine, who also graduated with her bachelor’s in health science.
“It’s pretty cool,” Chicoine said. “I was very excited just to be able to share that day together. I think it’s special.”
Chicoine’s experience at RIC was one she describes as exceptional, mainly due to the faculty that helped her reach her educational goals.
“They really care about their students. Every professor is motivating and encouraging, evident in the way they work with their students,” she said. “That is why I kept going back. They wanted me to keep going and that encouragement is so important.”
Chicoine didn’t cross paths with Taylor very much because she was at the nursing education center and not on the Mount Pleasant RIC campus, but she did get to help Taylor with her coursework.
“Several of Taylor’s classes aligned with my knowledge base. I was able to help her think at a broader level,” Chicoine said.
Taylor also completed an internship with the RI Department of Health, and it was helpful to have the population health track in common with her mother.
Taylor enjoyed having her mom working on her degree alongside her. Her plan is to work in community health and go back to school for her Master’s in public health. “My time at RIC was good,” she said. “I really liked the school and the professors were just always there to help.”
Taylor is proud of her mom for sticking with her goals. “She’s been working for this since I can remember,” she said. “She’s accomplished a lot.”
Wendy Chicoine obtained her RN from CCRI before turning to RIC for her bachelor’s in nursing, master’s in public health and community nursing, and doctor of nursing practice degrees. She said she finds that while each degree offered her a different skill set, her bachelor’s degree exposed her to what she really loves most about nursing, which is community health.
“When I was exposed to community health, that’s when I knew that that was what I liked,” she said. “I felt able to connect with other nurse leaders to build relationships for a lifetime and to stand for the same thing, which is better health for other people.”
Chicoine aimed for three degrees in nursing because it is what she truly loves to do. “I love what I’m doing and want to make a difference in the world and to continue my education in order to help on every level. You have to be open to learning because that’s how you change lives,” she said.
Chicoine currently serves as associate vice president of clinical operations and clinical education at Providence Community Health Centers and is an adjunct faculty member in RIC’s School of Nursing.
When it comes to her two roles, she finds them to be different but the same.
“You get to implement clinical procedures of the organization and there is education that goes into that, where you are teaching others,” she said. “I haven’t taught in the last two years but what I like about teaching is that I learn from students as much as they learn from me. We are all colleagues striving for the same thing.”
