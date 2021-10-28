CUMBERLAND – New and vintage meet at The Modern Farmhouse, a country store with a modern twist that opened earlier this month at 2352 Mendon Road in Cumberland.
Owned by Diane D’Ambra, of Blackstone, and her daughter Corey Gendreau, of North Smithfield, the retail store sells the pair’s refinished furniture pieces, including side tables, console tables, tall dressers, long dressers, chest of drawers, accent tables, harvest tables, hutches and more. The mother and daughter say they specialize in stripping, staining, painting, and protecting to bring furniture into the 21st century for a modern farmhouse look, and they like to work with solid American-made pieces.
“We bring them into the modern world with a farmhouse twist,” they said.
The store also carries vintage and antique home decor, including handmade signs and American flags as well as new vintage inspired and farmhouse home decor from candlesticks, vases, baskets, cutting boards, trays, tools, and more.
“We would love for people to come in and take a peek,” D’Ambra said. “Inventory is changing all the time.”
The shop is located within three rooms at The Flower Shack, owned by Steph Rajabiun, next to Rick’s Music. “It’s a pleasure having them here,” Rajabiun told The Breeze, saying The Modern Farmhouse provides a nice complement to the flower shop.
“I always envisioned us having our own retail spot,” Gendreau said. “This is a great location.”
Gendreau grew up down the street and attended Cumberland schools, she said, adding that she wanted the store to be located in Cumberland.
D’Ambra said her mother was the original DIY-er in the family, and Gendreau said they’ve all always had a passion for doing it yourself. “Both of our homes are filled with refinished furniture,” she said. “We’re definitely the project queens.”
In addition to what’s for sale in the store, the owners can also do custom work, they said. While the shop is geared toward people who like the modern farmhouse aesthetic, they said they tend to have something for everyone. The shop will also soon carry the Dixie Belle Paint line for people who want to DIY their own projects.
Prices range from a couple of dollars for a small item to $425 for top furniture pieces, they said.
The Modern Farmhouse held a grand opening on Oct. 14. Hours are Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be extended holiday hours as well as holiday decor for sale.
For more, visit www.modernfarmhouseri.com or find them on social media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.