PAWTUCKET – Avoiding a $10,000-per-day fine for advertising along the highway, owners of the Mother Earth Wellness marijuana dispensary on Esten Avenue pulled down their ads on I-95 Monday morning.
Mother Earth owner Joe Pakuris, who opened the dispensary with Eddie Keegan a year ago, told The Breeze he believes state officials are refusing to remove a prohibition on public advertising by in-state marijuana sellers because they know the advertising power he holds for his own business along the highway.
“I feel like it’s a personal attack on me because they know I have these boards,” he said, adding that he has five total billboards on I-95. He had intended to add advertising for Mother Earth on all five billboards, but had only gotten to three, including the one next to his business, which abuts the highway, he said.
The Rhode Island Department of Business Regulation, in a May 19 written warning, reminded Mother Earth owners that the regulatory framework governing hybrid cannabis sales and medical marijuana sales prohibits sellers from advertising to the public.
“The billboards are in full view of the unrestricted public masses of interstate and intrastate motorists that use I-95 daily,” stated the letter.
It adds that in no way is the billboard “merely a ‘location designation sign’ on par with the size and content of a small directional lawn sign,” as an attorney had stated.
Failure to remove the ads by May 22 at 9 a.m. would result in immediate enforcement action, including $10,000-a-day fines and potential loss of license.
Pakuris said he’s very upset that “we’re here trying to do business in a state and we’re being over-regulated.”
“It makes no sense what they’re doing,” he said.
Pakuris said this situation could have been fixed months ago, and he plans to continue asking why it hasn’t been resolved. Cultivators and license holders deserve answers on why in-state companies aren’t allowed to advertise publicly, said Pakuris, adding that he’s asked for a meeting with the Department of Business Regulation to learn why he’s allowed to sell a Massachusetts-based dispensary advertising on his own billboards while he can’t use them himself.
“It makes no sense that this is so easy to fix and they don’t do it,” he said.
He said ultimately he wasn’t willing to risk having his license suspended or having to lay off any of the 90 people who are working in the marijuana business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.