WOONSOCKET – Mother Gianna Reed says Woonsocket schools are “not safe,” claiming her 6-year-old son Giovanni Reed, who attends Harris Elementary School, was overdosed on ADHD medication at the school on Oct. 11.
School officials are now reviewing the incident.
“I received a complaint from the parent along with our department director and the parent gave us information and our district started the investigation, which is continuing right now,” said Supt. Patrick McGee on Monday. McGee said the review started the day after the incident happened.
“We take all complaints seriously, I don’t anticipate it’s going to take too much longer,” he said.
Reed says that Giovanni started the medication because he was abused as a younger child in daycare, and he is suffering the consequences of everyday trauma.
“He has trauma, so when someone approaches him he’ll act out,” she said.
Reed says that she did everything the Woonsocket School Department told her to do when it came to putting Giovanni in school, including enrolling him in individualized educational programing.
Reed says she spends 60 to 80 hours working in a nursing home as a single mother of three young children, part of the reason she asked if she could give Giovanni’s ADHD medication to the school nurse to administer to him after breakfast.
“I’m on it, I’ve been on Adderall since I was 7 years old, you have to have a good breakfast,” said Reed.
On Oct. 11, Reed said she got a call that Giovanni didn’t look right, and that he was acting out of character. Reed says after trying to calm him down over the phone, she rushed to him within 10 minutes.
“He was crying and screaming and saying no, no, no,” Reed recalled. She added that Giovanni had muscle stiffness, his face was pale, and his mouth was dry. Staff had to place him on his side so he wouldn’t vomit. She took him to Hasbro Children’s Hospital where they diagnosed him with an overdose. The Breeze confirmed the diagnosis from an active visit summary from Hasbro Hospital.
“I’ve been going through so much with this school,” said Reed. She claims her son was bullied and abused by the behavioral specialist in the past, and the principal didn’t do anything.
“He had contusions from his chest and arms and they forged my name on the incident report, I’ve been going through so much, I will not stop,” said Reed. She added that she has been threatened to be arrested after defending her child against school staff.
“It was my child that almost died, what can happen next,” said Reed, who said Giovanni has since recovered. She said she plans on suing the school and the nurse who administered the medication to Giovanni, and has called the Rhode Island Department of Health.
McGee said he would provide The Breeze with policies on administering medication in Woonsocket schools, but the information hadn’t been provided as of press time.
