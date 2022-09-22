Lisa Stevens

Lisa Cahee Stevens

WOONSOCKET – The director of the Landmark Cancer Center, registered nurse Lisa Cahee Stevens, has been awarded Oncology Nurse of the Year by the Southeast Massachusetts and Rhode Island Chapter of the Oncology Nursing Society. Many patients and providers nominated Stevens, a native of Manville, and honored her on Monday.

“All of us really hope that we can have passion in our work, and Lisa has found that passion,”said Margie Macek, chief nursing officer for Landmark. “From her colleagues who nominated her to her patients, Lisa made them feel like they were the only one that mattered, that they were the only patient, and that is truly something we can all learn from.”

