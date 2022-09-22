WOONSOCKET – The director of the Landmark Cancer Center, registered nurse Lisa Cahee Stevens, has been awarded Oncology Nurse of the Year by the Southeast Massachusetts and Rhode Island Chapter of the Oncology Nursing Society. Many patients and providers nominated Stevens, a native of Manville, and honored her on Monday.
“All of us really hope that we can have passion in our work, and Lisa has found that passion,”said Margie Macek, chief nursing officer for Landmark. “From her colleagues who nominated her to her patients, Lisa made them feel like they were the only one that mattered, that they were the only patient, and that is truly something we can all learn from.”
Landmark Cancer Center Medical Director Dr. Ahmed Nadeem recounted the time he was looking for someone to manage the Landmark Cancer Center and immediately thought of Stevens.
“I thought this would be a really good fit,” he said. “Lisa is kind, Lisa is really talented, and she has a really great heart. She works so diligently with each patient. And that’s what has done for the past four years, she has adapted herself in this administrative role.”
Nadeem added that part of the job has been taking care of patients and their families, and what Stevens has done in her role has surpassed that completely.
“She’s the mother of all of us,” he said. “Whenever we go to do office work, when they come to work in the morning, it’s the atmosphere that everyone loves to work.”
“If you treat a disease, you win or you lose, if you treat a person, I guarantee you’ll always win,” said Mike Souza, Landmark CEO.
“For me to do my job is because of every person I work with and all the support I receive, everyone that I come in contact with they’re just amazing,” said Stevens. She added that the job is easier when one has a great team, and she wouldn’t be able to do her job without them.
Stevens has been at Landmark for 20 years, going back to school to get her master’s degree at the urging of her son.
At the end of the day, she said, “I’m just a nurse,” and she glued her nurse’s badge onto her manager’s badge.
“It helps me do my job with my heart,” she said. “People always say oncology must be the most depressing place to work. It’s the most positive place to work.”
