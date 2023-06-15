SCITUATE – A Scituate parent says she ran out places to turn to when it came to the bullying of her 6-year-old daughter at a Scituate elementary school.
The mother, who asked to remain anonymous, said her daughter experienced bullying all year, but it became a more repetitive problem in April. She said she repeatedly made reports to the school’s principal and district administrations, but the child doing the bullying was never given any consequences that she was made aware of.
The mother now says her two children will no longer attend Scituate schools, and will send them to Warwick where she lives.
The woman’s two children were attending Scituate schools using a family member’s address, according to Supt. Laurie Andries.
Andries said she is not able to speak directly about any students or parents to protect their privacy. She said in all possible bullying incidents, teachers, administrators and support staff intervene to support all students.
“The district has a bullying policy, and we do everything to ensure kids are safe here at all times,” she said.
Andries said the incidents happened between students who were in kindergarten.
“I can’t comment on individual students’ situations,” Andries said.
The mother said she feels the district failed to take action and left her child vulnerable.
“How are they in the same class? Who is keeping her safe when she’s in school?” she said.
The mother and district administrators and the student’s mother worked out a safety plan that would keep the alleged victim away from her bully and keep the mother informed whenever an incident occurred.
She said even after the safety plan, incidents continued to occur and she would simply learn about them from both her daughter and the school. She said she didn’t hear of any repercussions.
Andries said the reason she can’t speak to these matters directly is a matter of safety for all students.
The mother said there were up to 10 incident reports filed this year. She alleges incidents of kicking, punching, pushing and pulling.
According to reports reviewed by The Valley Breeze & Observer, her daughter also came home with torn undergarments after the other student grabbed at her clothing.
The student was then told to stay away from her daughter, but, as reports show, the student continued to be near and bother the girl until the mother felt she had no choice but to not return either of her children to school.
“I just want people to be aware of what happened, what could happen to their children and what happened to mine,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.