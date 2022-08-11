WOONSOCKET – Twelve students will attend Mount Saint Charles Academy this fall under a new scholarship program awarding up to $5,000 to youth who exemplify values embodied by one Catholic priest and six saints.
According to a press release, the new scholarships are designed to invigorate the student community by attracting students with strong commitments to leadership, performing arts, service, environmental awareness, and intellectual curiosity. It is Mount’s first merit-based aid program, available to incoming students who apply and describe their commitment to one of the values.
