WOONSOCKET – The 2023-2024 school year marks the 100th year Mount Saint Charles has admitted students, and during the 100th commencement, Mount will ring the bell like they have since the moment they first opened doors to welcome students to the school.
“We only ring it for the most significant events,” Mount President Alan Tenreiro told The Breeze.
Mount Saint Charles was founded by the Catholic Brothers of the Sacred Heart and began as a boys boarding school and day high school mainly serving the Woonsocket area’s Franco-American population. In 1973, it became a co-educational middle and high school.
“The brothers were there to come here and operate a school, but also to educate people in the faith, and that’s where that history comes from,” said Tenreiro.
When Tenreiro became Mount’s president back in 2017, The Breeze reported that the school was seeing a sharp decline in enrollment like many other Catholic schools in the area due to affordability and being a competitive alternative to public school. However, according to Tenreiro, the enrollment, specifically in the past year, has dramatically increased.
This year, 165 new students joined the Mount community from 19 states. The school is also welcoming 15 international students this year.
Tenreiro said increased enrollment is always important as Mount has innovated with certain programs to attract new prospective students.
“It’s a beautiful traditional 100-year-old building,” said Tenreiro.
“We do a lot to maintain it, and people can’t believe how shiny the floors are when they walk in,” he added. Some of the facility upgrades in the past years include a new learning lab, a renovated library, new bathrooms, and outdoor seating areas for their students.
In 2019, the school introduced dorms.
“The primary reason is always to bring our mission to as many students as possible,” said Tenreiro of the dorms, which house players in the school’s revered hockey program.
In honor of the 100 years, the school will hold events throughout the year in honor of the anniversary.
Tenreiro also highlight the Field of Dreams project that will see Mount’s athletic fields renovated for $2.5 million.
In October, Mount’s annual Homecoming Weekend will also be celebrated with Friday Night Lights, an alumni soccer game, MountOberfest, and a 100th Anniversary Mass. Spring of next year will see a casino night in March, a centennial gala in April, and a family fireworks night featuring Pops on the Green and The American Band.
