PROVIDENCE – Leah Laquerre’s white jersey was covered in blood – her sister’s – with a little more than two minutes to play in the biggest game in the 15-year history of the Mount Saint Charles Academy girls’ lacrosse team at Brown University.
Her team down by a goal in last Saturday afternoon’s Division IV title game against North Smithfield High – and down a player, who 14 seconds earlier, received a yellow card – the senior co-captain horrifically saw her sister, sophomore Ava Laquerre, get struck in the forehead by a stick from a North Smithfield player.
Blood oozed everywhere near the far sideline as she lay on the turf, and Leah and two trainers helped Ava get back on her feet and walk across the field and under a makeshift medical tent near the bleachers.
As the Mounties dramatically tied the score to force sudden death overtime, the Laquerre sisters remained together under the tent, Leah consoling Ava as the trainers worked to halt the bleeding.
But just when it looked like Leah was going to sit out the rest of the contest and support her sister, she returned to the Mounties’ bench, exchanged her blood-stained jersey for a clean one that she borrowed from a classmate, Mandi Wapenski, and delivered one of the most memorable moments in the RIIL’s 22-year history of the sport.
Laquerre scored a goal on a free shot 1:39 into the extra session to send the Mounties to an incredible 11-10 victory over their neighboring rivals and help cap the greatest season in the program’s history with a 15-1 record and Mount’s first title.
“(This is) amazing,” Leah Laquerre said. “I never won a championship before and it’s the best feeling in the world. I can’t even explain it. It doesn’t even feel real. This is the most emotion I’ve ever felt in my life. It’s crazy.”
Entering this season, the Mounties boasted just five winning seasons, three playoff victories, and zero trips to the semifinals in their history, “but this season, they worked hard for this,” added MSC head coach Marielle Jackvony. “I took over the program a couple of years ago and I just wanted to improve it slowly, but surely, so for us to win a championship is huge and it feels awesome.”
But watching Ava Laquerre bloodied and helped off the field in the final minutes of regulation felt the furthest thing from awesome.
“Honestly, I didn’t think I was going to go back in after that,” Leah Laquerre added. “That was the scariest moment of my life. But I knew I had to put my head back on my shoulders, get out there, and do it for (Ava) because I don’t know what I would do without her.”
“We are a big part of this team, and I needed to do it for her,” she continued. “I couldn’t just sit on the sideline and watch the rest of the game. I needed to go out there and fight as hard as I could, and that’s exactly what I did.”
The Northmen, who ended their season with a 12-4 record, were back in the finals after suffering a 12-11 loss in last season’s D-III championship game to East Providence. The defeat spoiled what would have been an undefeated season for N.S., but it fueled its motivation to return to the title game in the RIIL’s new eight-team division.
In their 15-11 victory over Classical in last week’s semifinals, the Northmen received a big boost from the return of high-scoring junior midfielder Kate Zonin to their lineup. Zonin had been unable to play any sports since she suffered a serious knee injury at the start of last fall’s soccer season, but she made an electrifying return by scoring nine goals.
Last Saturday, she netted four goals to help the Northmen break out to a 6-2 lead, but the Mounties slowly came back and tied the game before halftime by scoring twice in the waning minutes and getting the equalizer on junior Charley White’s second goal of the day.
“We just kept saying, ‘We’re stronger than them and we have so much more skill,’” Leah Laquerre added when asked about what was said during halftime. “We knew we could score and we knew we could do it. We kept saying, ‘It’s practice, it’s practice. Let’s just have fun. Get all that stress and all those nerves out and just do what we know we can do – get the ball in the net.’”
The Mounties then grabbed a 9-7 lead 5:21 into the second half on Ava Laquerre’s third and fourth goals of the contest. But a little over three minutes later, North Smithfield retied the score on the second goals of the afternoon by junior midfielder Ava O’Neill and the lone senior on the team, midfielder Nina Finn.
With 4:05 to play, the Northmen took their 10-9 lead on a goal by sophomore Kailey Salinaro. While the Mounties continued to struggle offensively and get a shot past N.S. junior Samantha Austin, they got whistled for a yellow card with 2:17 on the clock.
But 14 seconds later ...
“Everyone was just in shock,” added Leah Laquerre. “I don’t think anyone realized how bad it really was. My jersey was covered in blood. Thankfully, one of my teammates gave me a clean one, so I could get back out there.”
A red card was given to the N.S. player who struck Ava, and eight seconds after the Laquerre sisters left the field and play resumed, sophomore Morgan Monaco tied the contest with her second goal of the game to eventually force OT.
After the Northmen threatened to score on Mount freshman goalie Juliana Jarvis, the Mounties quickly brought the ball down the other end of the field, and Leah Laquerre eventually scored her title-winning goal on a low shot that bounced past Austin.
“We just kept saying, ‘Let’s do it for Ava. Let’s do it for Ava,’ and that’s all we had our mindset on,” she added. “’Let’s do this and win the game for Ava,’ because that’s truly what she deserves. She fought so hard this entire game. She’s one of the best players on this team and we wouldn’t have been able to (win) this without her, so I’m proud of everyone for doing this for her and I can’t thank them enough.”
The Mounties’ loss in the regular season came at the hands of the Northmen, a 12-9 defeat at home on April 19. But Mount went on to win its next 12 games, and along the way, defeat N.S. in their rematch on May 20 on the Northmen’s turf field and clinch its first regular-season championship.
Also included in their win streak was last week’s 17-14 victory over Scituate, which saw Ava Laquerre scored five goals, Monaco add three, and Leah Laquerre net a hat trick. Ava Laquerre and Monaco also combined for seven goals in the Mounties’ win over the Northmen that sewed up the regular-season title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.