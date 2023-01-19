WOONSOCKET – Twelve-year-old Harper Pielka earned the title United Country Western Dance Council Country Dance World Champion last month in Phoenix, Ariz. Harper attends Mount Saint Charles Academy in Woonsocket and won first in the ProAm & ProPro divisions, which includes both amateurs and professionals.
Her mother, Kim Pielka, said her daughter has been in dance since the age of 2, and has been involved with all kinds of dance before she picked up ballroom dancing.
“She was about 8 years old,” said Pielka when “Dancing With the Stars: Juniors” made its debut on television, and her daughter asked her why ballroom dancing wasn’t a part of the lineup of classes to take at Studio One.
Pielka, who went to school with the owners, said she knew exactly where she could take her daughter.
“So she started with a junior ballroom class, and she was about eight and a half, and then did her first competition for a country ballroom that summer, and she just loved it,” said her mom, joking that Harper belongs on a ranch somewhere because she loves country music.
“The atmosphere is very welcoming and uplifting, and friendly,” said Pielka.
Her daughter takes lessons twice a week, but will usually bump it up to three or four times a week during competition season.
“This is her job to learn to be an instructor. She loves working with kids, and this is not something that’s very popular in this area, so that’s like a big thing for her,” said Pielka. She says her daughter had even chosen to help out in junior ballroom classes for service work because she loved it so much.
Pielka says she and her husband Ed, as well as their daughter, all of Johnston, say they have become closer because of ballroom dancing.
“This is like a family thing now,” said her mom.
Owner Dee Soares told The Breeze that Pielka’s win and other wins by Studio One dancers represented a great accomplishment for the small studio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.