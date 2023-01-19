Mount winner

Harper Pielka 

WOONSOCKET – Twelve-year-old Harper Pielka earned the title United Country Western Dance Council Country Dance World Champion last month in Phoenix, Ariz. Harper attends Mount Saint Charles Academy in Woonsocket and won first in the ProAm & ProPro divisions, which includes both amateurs and professionals.

Her mother, Kim Pielka, said her daughter has been in dance since the age of 2, and has been involved with all kinds of dance before she picked up ballroom dancing.

