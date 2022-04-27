CENTRAL FALLS/PAWTUCKET – The site of the largest mill fire in Central Falls history, and now one of the city’s largest vacant properties, may soon see movement toward the goal of redeveloping it with affordable housing.
The 12-acre property in the area behind Price Rite on Lonsdale Avenue, previously containing eight mill buildings at the Pawtucket/Central Falls line, was largely destroyed by fire in March 2020. The majority of the site is actually on the Pawtucket side of the line, or about 70 percent, and the cities have a shared interest in the future of this property located near the coming commuter rail station.
Central Falls City Solicitor Matthew Jerzyk said parties are optimistic that a solution is imminent after the city petitioned in court for receivership following a second fire in one of the mill buildings at 250 Rand St. on a bitterly cold night on Jan. 15. There have long been talks about affordable housing being developed on this parcel located within a shared train station district.
The city previously took owner Lance Robbins to housing court, where it was decided that he and his team would keep a security log for the property. Once that proved insufficient with the second fire, where people were living in the property and the fire was started with propane being used for heat, the city filed for receivership. A judge ordered the matter into mediation, where it remains this week.
There are three buildings remaining on four pieces of property on the Central Falls side of the line, according to Jerzyk.
Pawtucket Commerce Director Sandra Cano said in a statement that she’s happy to coordinate and work with the developer and teams to create the best use possible for the site.
“We have had several meetings to discuss the redevelopment of the property and those discussions have been productive and have included the discussion of need for both residential (affordable and market rate housing) and ways to incorporate green infrastructure and open space in the redevelopment,” she said. “I look forward to continuing to move forward with the process and continue redevelopment and appreciate the work collaboratively we have had so far.”
Jerzyk said one of Central Falls Mayor Maria Rivera’s first orders of business in March 2021 was a three-day housing summit that attracted more than 200 interested people. The consensus then was that the city is in desperate need of affordable housing, he said, and that it should develop more of it quickly. This sprawling mill property of some 2 million square feet was identified then as a top spot for such development.
The property, purchased by Robbins about 14 years ago, is managed by Urban Smart Growth.
Pawtucket and Central Falls share the services of Building Official John Hanley, who previously ordered the property secured and cleaned up. With only a fence now in place, people have still been able to find their way in, according to officials.
Jerzyk said Central Falls is ultimately looking to have the site secured, have it cleaned up, and have it redeveloped, keeping Pawtucket updated on progress along the way.
The cities, now sharing a zoning district for the area around the train station, have jointly sought a $100,000 grant to hire a company to complete a master plan for the train station district, a process that should be complete by August. That effort includes a strong community engagement piece, according to officials.
At the time of the first fire, Urban Smart Growth had been in preliminary talks with the Pawtucket Commerce Department on federal opportunity zone specifics and tax stabilization agreements. Fire crews, on the scene for days, were widely hailed for containing the fire from spreading to the surrounding neighborhood even in high winds, though embers from the fire did damage to numerous surrounding homes.
Jerzyk said Central Falls has run a very successful receivership program that should soon result in the acquisition and redevelopment of additional properties for affordable housing.
